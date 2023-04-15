Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is returning to Paris Monday as part of the Lamar County Republican Party’s first annual Lincoln Day Dinner and to tour a trailer manufacturing business in Toco.
A former state representative, Miller currently serves as the 12th commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, a position held since 2015.
Party chair Scott Hommel said the commissioner plans to speak but was unsure if Miller would answer questions from the public.
“He’ll probably do a Q&A with a couple people afterwards, but not just like a general one,” Hommel said Wednesday.
In addition to the 6 p.m. fundraising dinner at Heritage Hall, 1009 W. Kaufman St., Miller plans to tour Toco-based Delco Trailers, Hommel said.
“He asked if there was any areas that we could take a tour of, and they were available,” Hommel said Monday. “(Delco Trailers) just built a brand new facility. It’s basically the largest trailer manufacturing facility in Lamar County, and one of the top, or largest actually, in the country.”
Hommel said he plans to interview the two-term ag commissioner live on his radio program Red State Report Thursday on KZHN-AM.
The party’s first-ever Lincoln Day Dinner commemorates the achievements of the 16th United States president, Hommell said.
“A Lincoln Dinner is a tribute to Abraham Lincoln and all of the attributes and everything that he did in support of the Republican Party,” the chairperson explained.
Local restaurant Scholl Bros. Bar-B-Que is catering the fundraiser, according to an email Hommel sent promoting the event.
Funds raised from the dinner will go towards the party’s budget for the fiscal year and to promote qualified candidates for office, according to the event’s Facebook listing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.