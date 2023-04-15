Sid Miller

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is returning to Paris Monday as part of the Lamar County Republican Party’s first annual Lincoln Day Dinner and to tour a trailer manufacturing business in Toco. 

A former state representative, Miller currently serves as the 12th commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, a position held since 2015. 

