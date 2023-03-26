Some words, when paired, contradict each other heavily. As a literary device, this is called an oxymoron.
Some famous ones from notable books include; sweet sorrow, terrific liar and some we use daily, such as only choice.
The term “beneficial decapitation” would fit into this oxymoron category.
Still, if you are a sacoglossan sea slug, these terms make perfect sense and are even life-saving.
We are entering the part of the semester where we get to survey life on Earth.
The study of life is astonishing, and I still struggle to see how anyone chooses a college major other than biology, but I might be biased.
As you dive into the worlds of lesser-known species, you come across some truly amazing facts — planarian worms that can be cut into hundreds of pieces and each piece regenerating into a new worm — reproduction methods like budding and fragmentation and some insanely complicated parasitic life cycles.
Autotomy is a term for the voluntary shedding of a body part.
It occurs in many animals, from insects to lizards, famously shedding their tails.
Most seem to shed a broken body part or, they do as the lizard and drop a body part to distract a predator, but several species of these sea slugs autotomized their entire body.
If you want to see fantastic photos and videos of this and read about the details in a scientific journal, just Google the article “Extreme autotomy and whole-body regeneration in photosynthetic sea slugs.”
The obvious questions are why and how?
A first thought would be to think this could be a method to avoid a predator, which is valid for many species that practice autotomy.
However, these sea slugs have few predators since they are often toxic.
Detaching the head from the entire body also takes a few hours, so not great for a fast escape.
The answer to why came when looking at the body of the slugs that did decapitate themselves. Their bodies were loaded with parasites, so losing them makes good sense if you can pull that off and live.
This brings up the “how” question now that we have an answer for “why.”
Remember, if you are the slug, you just lost your kidneys, heart, digestive tract, reproductive organs etc.
You must live without eating or circulating anything until you can regenerate your entire body.
That process is another story, but one remarkable fact is that the heart gets regrown in just seven days and the whole body in just over 20 days. More size growth was required, but a functional body was back by then.
The idea of how they keep living as just a head crawling about comes to light when you realize these slugs can incorporate the chloroplasts they eat from their algal diets into their cells.
They can then run off photosynthesis for a short time in a process known as kleptoplasty. They get the food they need from photosynthesis; like the algal cells, they only need a little sun.
That is biology for you.
Just a typical story of the sea slug that steals the power of plants and cuts off its head when it gets too infected with parasites that would kill it.
Oh, and then it regrows everything it lost, as if that is normal.
Biology is amazing!
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
