April 25th marked the 20th anniversary of National DNA Day, which was first approved by Congress in 2003 to celebrate the discovery of DNA and the completion of the Human Genome Project.
The date chosen is a significant one in the history of DNA.
On this date in 1953, three articles were published in the journal Nature on the structure of DNA.
This structural knowledge would open the door to discovering how DNA functioned and how it was copied.
It is a moment in history that ranks as one of our species’ most remarkable achievements.
This discovery earned the Nobel Prize. Names like Watson, Crick, Franklin and Wilkins are in every biology textbook.
If you want to dive into some of the controversial history surrounding the discovery of the structure of DNA, Google the title “What Rosalind Franklin truly contributed to the discovery of DNA’s structure.”
This article was published in Nature on April 25.
It looks back on the events leading up to the famous publication.
Deoxyribonucleic acid, the tongue-twisting name for DNA, is known by almost everyone today.
The scientific details of the molecule may elude most, but its basics are known, and its power is known.
DNA can tell you about your ancestors and diseases, send you to jail or release you from prison and even let you know “who” the daddy is on those morning talk shows.
It is the record keeper of the evolutionary history of life on Earth, the fortune teller of the future and the key to solving any remaining mysteries in biology.
I have students extract their DNA from their cheek cells each year; for most, it is the first time they have ever seen it.
It could be more impressive, and most describe it as looking like snot. Still, that mucus-colored slimy pile of DNA contains the code to rebuild another exact copy of the student holding it. Within that famous double helix are all the detailed life stories on our planet.
The story of DNA has grown exponentially in the 70 years since the publications on its structure.
We now live in a time where we can unlock all the mysteries and even modify the code to our liking, limited by the researcher’s imagination.
We understood the structure in the ’50s, cracked the code of life in the ’60s and modified it with increasing accuracy since the 70s.
What we know today is staggering and still growing at warp speed.
Sequencing the first whole genome of a human did not happen until 2003, and it took more than a decade to complete and cost about $2.7 billion dollars.
Today you can run an entire human genome in less than one day and well below the $1,000 mark. Our ability to control the code and even synthetically create original code gets more effortless, accurate and cheaper every year.
The possibilities are endless, and gene editing is undoubtedly our species’ most powerful tool.
It is up to us to use that power to benefit life on our planet and avoid taking the other road.
I hope to see the 100th anniversary of those famous publications in April 1953.
I can only imagine what another 30 years of DNA research and discovery will produce.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
