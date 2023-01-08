Gene editing is a topic that touches every realm of the biological sciences.
It holds power for some fantastic advancements and, like all technologies, could be used positively or negatively.
I like to focus on the positive, and there is no shortage of stories to write about.
Gene editing is changing everything, from basic research to medical and agricultural advances that are revolutionizing these fields of study.
If I had to pick another area that is advancing as fast and holds similar power, it would be the rise of artificial intelligence. However, that is a topic for another day.
A recent article published in the New England Journal of Medicine gives hope to kids with a rare disease that practically destroys their immune systems.
The article is titled “Lentiviral Gene Therapy for Artemis-Deficient SCID.” Though the trial was small, the results were shocking. Children born with this version of SCID, which stands for severe combined immunodeficiency, have a mutation in a single gene on chromosome 10 labeled DCLRE1C.
The gene is responsible for making the protein called Artemis.
Artemis is an enzyme in the nucleus called an endonuclease. The normal version of this Artemis protein is vital in V(D)J recombination, which occurs in developing B and T cells. This protein rearranges gene segments so that our B and T cells develop great diversity in their receptors. The receptors allow them to respond to an enormous variety of potential pathogens one day.
The mutated gene does not produce “normal” Artemis protein.
This disrupts the diversity of B and T cells the child can make and leaves them vulnerable to almost everything.
Children with Artemis-SCID need a healthy and matching donor to get a bone marrow transplant to survive. Still, this version of SCID does not respond as well to bone marrow transplants as others.
If you could correct the error from the child’s cells, donors would not be needed, and rejection would not be an issue.
This is precisely what this team of researchers did.
They took stem cells from the bone marrow of 10 patients aged 18 months to just over four years old.
The research team used a virus to infect their stem cells with the “correct” version of the DCLRE1C gene.
Using modified viruses to deliver the payload you want them to is simply hijacking what many viruses are already naturally good at.
Think of them like lab-designed Trojan horses utilized to carry whatever gene we want inside a cell.
Once the virus modified the cells to have the “good” gene, they were reinfused into the patients.
In just 12 weeks, all 10 children were making working B and T cells.
All 10 are still doing well and leading everyday lives.
Four of the 10 had all immunity restored and are considered fully cured of the horrible disease.
If you are ready to cry tears of joy, you must watch this five-minute video put out by the research team at the University of San Francisco.
The video covers the story of H.T., a little Navajo boy who was the first to get this treatment.
Go to YouTube and search “Breaking Barriers: Pioneering of Artemis-SCID Gene Therapy” or type this link into your browser https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL5U9pqNK2E.
I would get some Kleenex ready before you watch it.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
