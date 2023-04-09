Gene editing technologies are constantly evolving and hold immense power. A recent lab I ran at PJC showed students how easy the process can be.
The lab is an excellent demonstration of knockout (KO) research. In the lab, the students use CRISPR technology to KO or silence a gene in E. coli bacteria.
In typical E. coli, this gene produces an enzyme that allows the bacteria to digest disaccharide sugars like lactose. The bacteria are grown on a media with a similar sugar called X-Gal, and when the bacteria break it down, parts of the digested sugar join to form indigo.
The bacterial colony turns blue, indicating that the sugar is being broken down. Students then use the CRISPR Cas-9 system that is made to KO the gene that makes the sugar-digesting enzyme. If the transfer is successful, the bacteria growing on the media will NOT turn blue since they can no longer digest the X-Gal sugar. The results are easy to visualize, but the key is getting them to think about what could be done with this technology.
The CRISPR Cas-9 system can also knock-in (KI) a gene of interest. They are effectively adding a new gene to the genome of the species being studied. Some recent research aimed at improving catfish farming made use of CRISPR KI. The article is titled “Generation of eco-friendly channel catfish, Ictalurus punctatus, harboring alligator cathelicidin gene with robust disease resistance by harnessing different CRISPR/Cas9-mediated systems” and it is free to read if you want to dive into the scientific details. The title is a bit of a mouthful, but this research created a healthier catfish version by adding alligator DNA.
Alligators have incredible immune systems and often survive horrific injuries, such as arms being bitten off while living in microbial-infested water. Cathelicidin is a cationic antimicrobial peptide (CAMP) that effectively kills bacteria, even drug-resistant ones. So, adding the gene to make this alligator peptide should improve the fish’s ability to survive diseases that often kill them.
The team inserted the alligator cathelicidin gene into the area of the catfish genome that usually codes for luteinizing hormone as a precaution.
This made the genetically modified fish sterile so they could not reproduce outside captivity. They then exposed fish that had not been altered and fish that had been to bacteria known to kill the catfish. The fish with the alligator genes survived at a rate five times higher than fish that had not been modified.
To put some of this into perspective for what research like this could do for catfish farmers, you need only look at the current loss rates in the industry. Hundreds of millions of pounds of catfish are farmed each year, and about 40% die from disease each year. Currently, antibiotics are used to help the catfish survive better, but this leads to more antibiotic resistance in bacteria. If you could grow the alligator hybrid catfish, have five times more survive than average, and stop using antibiotics, it would save farmers lots of money. Genetically modified fast-growing salmon are already FDA-approved. Still, the process took almost three decades, so it might be a bit before we see these alligator hybrid catfish on the market. However, this article gives us a glimpse of a better future for catfish farmers.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
