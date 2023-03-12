Students have heard me say the following statement way too much over the years “DNA codes for proteins, and proteins do everything.” Proteins are the workhorses of life.
They run metabolism, and they build life’s structures like muscles, bones, horns, feathers, venoms, etc.
Ironically enough, DNA codes for the proteins that run all the copying and editing of the DNA. Each protein in life can tell a story, and a person could spend many lives writing that book. Some of those stories would be about proteins that revolutionized medicine or industry and changed the course of humanity.
A recent protein discovery published in the journal “Nature” may be one such story and change how we get our electrical energy.
The article is titled “Structural basis for bacterial energy extraction from atmospheric hydrogen.” It is free to read but will be tough if you have not brushed up on biochemistry recently.
This one gave me a few nightmares from courses taken in the past. Studying the microbial world is always interesting.
Microbes have dominated life since the start and were the only things on the planet for the first 1.5 billion years.
Today they occupy every ecological niche imaginable.
The species in this study goes by Mycobacterium smegmatis; you have probably heard of its more notorious cousin, Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This smegmatis species is one of many known to pull hydrogen (H2) from the atmosphere and use it as a supplemental energy source when other nutrients are unavailable and even survive on it in dormant states.
The details of how they pull this off are being worked out in this article, and as you might have guessed, a protein is the main workhorse of the process.
These bacteria have some enzymes called hydrogenases that can oxidize the H2 from the atmosphere, turning it into an electrical current.
One of the enzymes, named (Huc) was isolated from the bacteria and studied in detail.
One major question was, can this Huc enzyme take H2 gas from the air and oxidize it into an electric current outside the cell? This research showed that it could.
There was a ton of cool science involved in isolating the enzyme, purifying it, determining the chemical structure of Huc, and testing Huc’s activity. Google the lab technique of Cryo-electron microscopy when you get a chance.
Some of the major takeaways from the article were that the Huc enzyme was very stable and efficient at converting H2 gas into an electric current.
It worked at temperatures ranging from below-freezing to almost boiling.
It could grab onto and consume H2 at levels that are a fraction of our atmosphere, so it is very efficient at its job.
Another huge part is realizing that this enzyme could be mass-produced since the bacteria that make it grow well in lab conditions.
Imagine a future where your cell phone or tablet produces the electricity it needs from the air around it.
An enzyme-based battery that would last far longer than the life of the phone and function as long as you were in our atmosphere.
Obviously, mass production will need to be tested, but the potential of this discovery is high.
Perhaps even our cars or homes could run on air one day? Only time will tell what direction research like this might take us. Once politics, business, and money get involved, it will get more complicated, but it is pretty cool to know that science has found a protein that can turn the hydrogen in the air into a sustained electric current.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
