Chances are you know someone suffering from diabetes that needs insulin to maintain their lives. Diabetes impacts over half a billion people worldwide and claimed the lives of 6.7 million people in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation. The history of this disease traces back to antiquity, and solid treatments for it, where insulin was given to patients only began in the 1920s. If you want to read more on the history, Google the article “Milestones in the history of diabetes mellitus: The main contributors,” it is an excellent read. The story and scientific drama around the discovery of insulin and the role of the pancreas are fascinating and worth the read. Human trials began on a cold January day in 1922 when Leonard Thompson, a 14-year-old boy treated for diabetes in Toronto Hospital, became the first to get an insulin injection; the rest is history.

That history involves better extraction and delivery methods of life-saving insulin and advances in producing human insulin in bacteria in the 1980s. With the science came the darker money side of it all; many know this all too well when insulin prices jump. Several family members have suffered at the hands of this disease, and we all dream of a day when treatment gets more manageable or the disease is cured. For 20 years, I have seen advances hinting at better treatments and cures. I often had a colleague from Indiana University named Sam Rhine come to PJC and give a genetics update conference. Sam has family members suffering from diabetes, and he closely followed the advances in stem cells, genetic engineering and artificial pancreas. I hope his prediction of a cure by 2030 comes true.

Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.