Chances are you know someone suffering from diabetes that needs insulin to maintain their lives. Diabetes impacts over half a billion people worldwide and claimed the lives of 6.7 million people in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation. The history of this disease traces back to antiquity, and solid treatments for it, where insulin was given to patients only began in the 1920s. If you want to read more on the history, Google the article “Milestones in the history of diabetes mellitus: The main contributors,” it is an excellent read. The story and scientific drama around the discovery of insulin and the role of the pancreas are fascinating and worth the read. Human trials began on a cold January day in 1922 when Leonard Thompson, a 14-year-old boy treated for diabetes in Toronto Hospital, became the first to get an insulin injection; the rest is history.
That history involves better extraction and delivery methods of life-saving insulin and advances in producing human insulin in bacteria in the 1980s. With the science came the darker money side of it all; many know this all too well when insulin prices jump. Several family members have suffered at the hands of this disease, and we all dream of a day when treatment gets more manageable or the disease is cured. For 20 years, I have seen advances hinting at better treatments and cures. I often had a colleague from Indiana University named Sam Rhine come to PJC and give a genetics update conference. Sam has family members suffering from diabetes, and he closely followed the advances in stem cells, genetic engineering and artificial pancreas. I hope his prediction of a cure by 2030 comes true.
I thought of Sam when I read a recent article titled “Affordable oral proinsulin bioencapsulated in plant cells regulates blood sugar levels similar to natural insulin,” published in Biomaterials. Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania may have just found a way to toss out the needles and injection pens. Some of the issues with insulin production today revolve around the almighty dollar. Not many companies have the technology and infrastructure to grow and extract insulin in genetically engineered microbes, so there is not much competition in the market. Shipping the insulin and a proper temperature is also a problem. Then patients must inject themself and ensure their dosage is calibrated correctly, which comes with issues. So imagine if you could avoid all this and just grow the insulin you need in a plant and then eat it or take a pill. Talk about a game-changer!
Feel free to dive into the details of the article, but to keep it short, this research team used a gene gun to insert the human gene for insulin into lettuce. Since the genetic code of life is universal, the lettuce started making human insulin. The next step was to grind the lettuce into a powder and feed it to diabetic mice. Plant cell walls are rigid and protect the insulin from breaking down in the acidic stomach. This plant-based insulin got the mice back to normal blood sugar levels in 15 minutes, and none of them experienced the drop often seen with injections. The team included a peptide not found in our current insulin called C-peptide, making it closer to the real deal. Imagine a world where you pop a pill at a much cheaper cost, and it is a better product. Human trials are following; fingers crossed.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
