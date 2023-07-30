The evolution of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) ranks near the top of human-made problems that we will need to get under control soon if we hope to escape the predicted 10 million deaths per year by 2050.
The estimate comes from a 2014 paper titled “Antimicrobial Resistance: Tackling a Crisis for the Health and Wealth of Nations,” if you wish to review it.
Then in 2022, another article titled “Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis” used data from 204 countries and territories in 2019 to find 5 million deaths linked to AMR and 1.27 million entirely attributable to bacterial AMR. This does not count the deaths from fungi resistant to fungicide medications, so many think 10 million deaths by 2050 could be underestimated.
This is a significant problem, and it will take a global effort to slow or stop it.
You will see that many efforts are underway across nations to combat the tsunami of AMR.
Scientists working in diverse fields across the globe are aware of the issue and searching for solutions.
A couple of recent articles highlight the broad base of this effort. A person might not think scientists studying venomous fish or honeypot ants would be part of the potential solution to AMR, but they would be wrong.
A recently published article titled “Scorpionfish BPI is highly active against multiple drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates from people with cystic fibrosis” offers some hope for one of the most drug-resistant critters. Bactericidal/permeability-increasing protein (BPI) exist in many species and can destroy the gram-negative bacteria’s cell wall. However, many people with CF produce antibodies against our BPI, so it does us no good. This study showed that the BPI from the venomous scorpionfish avoids CF patient antibodies and effectively kills the drug-resistant pseudomonas. More studies will be needed, but some hope from a fish many people are not fond of.
Another recent study, “Unique antimicrobial activity in honey from the Australian honeypot ant (Camponotus inflatus),” takes a more in-depth look at a natural remedy Australia’s indigenous peoples have long used for infections. This research found that honeypot ant honey killed the often super drug-resistant forms of Staphylococcus aureus but not other bacteria and worked well against the drug-resistant fungi Cryptococcus and Aspergillus.
Honey from many bee species is known to have antimicrobial properties because bees spit up an enzyme called glucose oxidase in their honey. When it reacts with water, it produces hydrogen peroxide, a powerful disinfectant. This ant honey seems to be killing without the peroxide activity, so now it becomes a matter of tracing down which peptide in the ant honey damages the drug-resistant microbes.
Once again, more research is needed.
You may know that almost all of our medications come from nature. A typical plant, venomous animal or lowly insect is often the source of our lifesaving medicines. However, the path from plant or animal discovery to novel lifesaving medication is often long and tedious and requires the almighty dollar.
Most venoms, for instance, contain hundreds of proteins and other molecules. Separating them all out and testing them is time-consuming and requires some serious science. Then if you happen upon one that might help with a disease, it has to go through much more testing to figure out dosage and potential side effects. Clinical trials can take a long time, but the world’s scientists are hard at work, and if anything can find the answers, it is the process of science.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
