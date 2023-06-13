After more than a thousand people flocked downtown for the kickoff of the second annual 903 Sun Sets music series, Minnesota-based rock band The Hype is getting old-school.
“We do like little mini-concerts, I suppose you could say, of the biggest bands of the ’80s,” said guitarist Johnny Holiday via telephone. The band will perform Thursday in downtown Paris, 20 N. Plaza.
Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, said The Hype will bring the ‘80s glam rock experience to the present day.
“They dress the part, they look the part and they’re going to bring songs out from a lot of the old stuff that people grew up listening to,” Allen said.
903 Sun Sets, organized by Visit Paris, is the city’s free annual summer concert series. It takes place every week in June in downtown Paris.
Holiday said his band expects to perform mini-sets from various glam metal bands, including Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Aerosmith, Poison and Mötley Crüe.
“It’s just a sing-a-long show all night long,” the glam rocker said. “We play all the hits, everybody knows all these songs, so it’s just a fast-paced, just real fun show.”
Hugo-native, and pop country crooner, Trey Rose is opening the night’s performances, and the former “The Voice” Season 16 contestant said he’s happy to be performing in Paris once again.
“This city has been so good to me for so long, so it’s always a great time being in front of that crowd,” Rose said, adding he’s worked on new material for his upcoming performance. “It’s always nerve-racking trying out new material in front of a crowd, but I couldn’t think of a better one to break in the new set with.”
Food trucks, along with a beer garden and plenty of vendors, will be on hand throughout the night’s performances, Allen said.
While the concert is free, VIP passes are on sale, offering perks like a VIP lounge inside the Chamber of Commerce with air conditioning, restrooms, food and access to a cash bar.
