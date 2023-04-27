image000000.jpeg

A Paris High School robotics team is traveling to Dallas to join other robotics teams from around the globe to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship.

The team, made up of PHS students Preston Thompson, Houston Rogers, Mylee Anderson, Beckett Hubbard and Jaidyn Williams, competed against the top teams in the state at a VEX Robotics contest at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, and placed in the top 20, qualifying for a spot at the world championships.

Managing Editor

Miranda Oglesby is the managing editor of The Paris News and editor of Paris Life magazine.

