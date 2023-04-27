A Paris High School robotics team is traveling to Dallas to join other robotics teams from around the globe to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship.
The team, made up of PHS students Preston Thompson, Houston Rogers, Mylee Anderson, Beckett Hubbard and Jaidyn Williams, competed against the top teams in the state at a VEX Robotics contest at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, and placed in the top 20, qualifying for a spot at the world championships.
According to a news release, students apply what they’ve learned about STEM in the classroom to build the semiautonomous machines.
The team worked together to build a robot that could solve and complete challenges at the competition.
“These students have put in countless hours of work and dedication this season and have competed against some of the highest-ranked schools in the nation,” team adviser Jodi Andoe said. “I am so proud of their ability to apply what they are learning in their engineering classroom to the contest.”
According to a news release, the robotics competition teams began their work in the summer, then, they met after school a few days a week, learning about electronics, programming, mechanical systems and more.
“As an experienced robotics mentor, I’ve seen firsthand the engineering skill and leadership expertise that students gain by participating in the VEX Robotics Competition,” CEO of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, Dan Mantz, said in a news release. “It’s an experience that will stay with them long after their school days are over, offering a new appreciation for STEM and laying a strong foundation of critical problem-solving, communication and teamwork skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.”
This year’s championship competition began Tuesday and ends May 4. The contests can be viewed online at www.vexworlds.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.