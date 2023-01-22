Three people have filed for positions on the ballot for a May 6 Paris City Council election. Candidates have until  5 p.m. Feb. 17 to file an application, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.

Mijir Pankaj filed for re-election in District 4, Rebecca Norment filed for District 5 currently held by Linda Knox and Rudy Kessel filed for District 7 currently held by Mayor Paula Portugal. 

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

