Three people have filed for positions on the ballot for a May 6 Paris City Council election. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Feb. 17 to file an application, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.
Mijir Pankaj filed for re-election in District 4, Rebecca Norment filed for District 5 currently held by Linda Knox and Rudy Kessel filed for District 7 currently held by Mayor Paula Portugal.
“I want to be a part of the continued momentum of growth that our city is experiencing,” Pankaj said about what motivated him to seek a second term. “I want to continue to bring in good ordinances to keep our community going in a positive direction.”
A Paris native, Pankaj owns several local hotels and is active on several civic boards to include Paris Regional Health, Lamar County United Way and Children’s Advocacy Center. He is a past member of the Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors and served on the Paris ISD board of trustees prior to being elected to Paris City Council.
Pankaj and his wife, Krishna, have two young children.
A physician assistant with Paris Healthcare Group, Norment grew up in Bonham, attended Paris Junior College where she became a registered nurse and worked in the emergency room at McCuistion Regional Medical Center. She attended the University of Texas-Arlington and then the University of North Dakota where she received her physician assistant certification in 2002.
“I love Paris and want to be a vote for growth and improved lifestyle for the people of Paris,” Norment said. “I think Paris is on the brink of substantial growth, and I want to be a part of that while having the best interest of the people of Paris and Lamar County in mind.”
Norment has served on the Paris ISD board of trustees for the past 18 years. She is married to Sims Norment, and the couple has two adult children.
“I want to make good decisions and help our community grow,” candidate Kessel said of his motivation to file for a council position. “I’m pretty community minded, have always enjoyed serving civic organizations, and want to help the community.”
With Norment & Landers Insurance for the past 18 years, Kessel attended Paris schools and graduated from Texas A&M University-College Station. Active in the community, Kessel is a Kiwanis Club member and has served as president of Lamar County United Way.
Kessel and his wife, Louisa, have two children, a freshman and a seventh grade student at North Lamar ISD.
Applications for a place on the ballot are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 150 1st St. S.E. More information is available by phone at 903-784-1798.
Early voting for the May 6 election begins April 24 and ends May 2 at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
