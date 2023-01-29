Three have filed to run in Prairiland Independent School District’s upcoming school board election over a week into accepting candidates.
Administrative Secretary Lesa Clarkson said one incumbent and two challengers have filed since eligibility started on Jan. 18.
The purpose of the May 6 election is to fill three seats currently occupied by Board President Michael Sessums, Board Secretary David Basinger and Place 2 Trustee John Dunagan.
Dunagan is the only incumbent to file for re-election thus far. Elected to his first tenure on the school board in 1986, he has served as the Place 2 trustee since 2010, Clarkson said.
Challenger Tyler Patterson has filed to run against Dunagan, Clarkson said.
Jeffrey Morrison, the owner of Blossom diner Weezy's Restaurant, has filed to run for Place 3 trustee, currently occupied by Basinger, Clarkson said.
Terms are for three years, the administrative secretary said.
To meet eligibility requirements to run for a school board position, candidates must be at least 18 years old, a United States citizen and registered voter, never convicted of a felony crime or determined by a court to be mentally incapacitated and have lived in Texas for 12 months and at least six months in the school district before the filing deadline, according to the Texas Election Code.
Applications to secure a place on the ballot can be picked up at the Prairiland I.S.D. Administration Building, 466 F.M. 196 S. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Requests for applications by mail should be mailed to Lesa Clarkson, Prairiland I.S.D., 466 FM 196 S, Pattonville, TX 75468, or emailed to lclarkson@prairiland.net.
Early voting for the May 6 election begins April 24 and ends May 2 at the Prairiland I.S.D. Administration Office, 466 F.M. 196 S, in Pattonville. The office is open between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.