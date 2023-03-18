Screenshot 2023-03-18 at 2.29.27 PM.png

In the early months of 2020, concerns about a novel coronavirus, which had first been detected in late 2019 in China, began circulating the globe. The CDC announced the name for the new disease: COVID-19.

In the US, reported cases of COVID-19 began to rise, with surges of the virus happening worldwide.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Miranda Oglesby is the managing editor of The Paris News and editor of Paris Life magazine.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.