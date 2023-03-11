 Skip to main content
To the stage: Area theatre troupe to present production March 18

  • Updated
Harold Massey Productions, a traveling theatre troupe headquartered in Clarksville, Texas, will present an original theatrical production of “What Don’t Kill Me Makes Me Stronger” at 6:30 p.m., March 18 at First United Methodist Church, 322 Lamar Ave.

The play, written and directed by Harold Massey, is an original work and tells the story of a family’s struggle to love and let go and not allow the pandemic and their own pasts and problems to tear them apart. Three sisters are forced to take control after their mother is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and attempt to restore the family.

