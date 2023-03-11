To the stage: Area theatre troupe to present production March 18

Harold Massey Productions, a traveling theatre troupe headquartered in Clarksville, Texas, will present an original theatrical production of “What Don’t Kill Me Makes Me Stronger” at 6:30 p.m., March 18 at First United Methodist Church, 322 Lamar Ave.
The play, written and directed by Harold Massey, is an original work and tells the story of a family’s struggle to love and let go and not allow the pandemic and their own pasts and problems to tear them apart. Three sisters are forced to take control after their mother is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and attempt to restore the family.
Massey has been touring and producing plays for close to 20 years. After he graduated from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, he studied theater at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and has worked with the Arkansas Rep Theatre. the Arkansas Arts Center, the Children’s Art Academy and Encore Productions. He relocated to Texas in 2005 to follow his father’s footsteps in theology and ministry as a church pastor. In 2006, Harold Massey Productions was born. Massey has written and produced 27 plays and has traveled to many cities in seven states with his productions. In 2019, he moved to Clarksville to pastor St. James Baptist Church and he is currently the theater teacher at Clarksville Middle/High School.
This year’s tour began in Hope, Arkansas, in January, and will include stops in a dozen cities, including Paris, throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.
“We are excited to be coming to Paris, Texas,” said Massey, via email.
The cast includes an adult cast, including Rachael Turner, a sixth-grade teacher from Prescott, Arkansas; Floyd Trotter, senior pastor of Solid Rock Baptist Church, Paris, Texas; Vincent Wesley; Carol Williams; Christian music artist Vincent Eason; Funika Hughes, a registered nurse from Arkansas; and Cecelia Huff, HMP assistant director and road manager.
The crew consists of Marrio Robinson, musical director; Ben Jackson, technical director; and a host of Clarksville M/HS students for backstage/house positions.
Tickets for “What Don’t Kill Me Makes Me Stronger” can be purchased online at eventgroove.com or at the door. Call 903-691-8938 or 903-517-4519.
In Paris, the production will be hosted by pastor Cleveland Thomas.
