An expanded 55th annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show broke another record Friday night at the fairgrounds when buyers shelled out roughly $415,000 for 116 of this year’s top market animals.
The grand champion steer, exhibited by Ethan Adams of Lamar County 4-H, brought $20,000 from Melanie and Ken Backus. Adams is the son of Scott and Britney Adams.
“We had several new buyers who really helped support the kids,” junior livestock association board president Tom VanDerSchaff said. “And we had several young people who showed in the past that have come back to volunteer, which is a good sign for the future.”
Both the number of animals and exhibitors were up, with many students showing more than one animal, VanDerSchaff noted. He credited the increase to the addition of floral design competition, growing FFA and 4-H programs and the expansion of the show from two to three days.
“We should have done that years ago,” VanDerSchaff said about additional show days. “I have had probably 50 or more people say they loved how we spread it out over another day. It was more relaxed and not so rushed.”
The show’s top steers brought $145,000 with hogs fetching $84,000, lambs, $47,500, goats, $74,500, broilers, $9,000, and rabbits, $18,000.
Other top buyers, the grand and reserve champions and their exhibitors include the following:
Jason Exum purchased the pen of grand champion broilers, shown by Claire Boutwell of Chisum FFA, for $3,500. She is the daughter of Shawn and Stephanie Boutwell.
Peyton Moss, of Lamar County 4-H and the daughter of Andy and Misty Moss, exhibited the grand champion goat, purchased by Paris Coffee for $2,500, while Chloe Gray, of Lamar County 4-H and daughter of Corey and Carol Gray, brought the grand champion hog purchased by Jason Exum for $3,700.
Overhead Door purchased the grand champion lamb shown by Lexi Melton, from Chisum FFA and daughter of Monty and Stephanie Milton, for $3,500 while Bright Holland Funeral Home paid $2,300 for the grand champion rabbit shown by Stephany Gutierrez, of Paris FFA and daughter of Jose and Erika Guitierez.
The reserve champion steer, shown by Grace Michael of Lamar County 4-H and the daughter of Justin and Angye Michael, brought $5,000 from Paris Body Works and the reserve champion pen of broilers, shown by Cambria Outland, of Chisum FFA and the daughter of Kevin and Ashley Cook, brought $2,000 from the Olivard Foundation.
Credit Union of Texas paid $2,700 for the reserve champion goat shown by Tinslee Allan, of North Lamar FFA and daughter of Bill and Sumner Allan, while Cutting Edge Glass paid $3,800 for the reserve champion hog shown by Ashlynn Phinney, of Chisum FFA and daughter of Keith Phinney and Amy Jones.
Ally Stapleton, of Prairiland FFA and daughter of Josh and Kelly Stapleton, showed the reserve champion lamb purchased by Paris Monument for $3,300 while Addison Fortenberry, of North Lamar FFA and son of Erin Dizmond and Webb Fortenberry, exhibited the reserve champion rabbit purchased by Mahan Welding for $2,700.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
