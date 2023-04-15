IMG_1778.jpg

An expanded 55th annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show broke another record Friday night at the fairgrounds when buyers shelled out roughly $415,000 for 116 of this year’s top market animals.

The grand champion steer, exhibited by Ethan Adams of Lamar County 4-H, brought $20,000 from Melanie and Ken Backus. Adams is the son of Scott and Britney Adams.

