Today’s story is part two of a three-part series featuring 12 of the biggest local stories of 2022, as chosen by the newspaper’s editorial staff, based on online readership statistics, hard copy sales and community feedback. Part I can be found in the Dec. 27 edition of The Paris News. Part III featuring this year’s top four stories will run Jan. 1.
O’Neal receives murder conviction
At number 8, Lamar County jury convicted Patrick Earl O’Neal Jr., 39, of Paris of murder in April, sentencing him to 45 years in prison for the death of Anthony Massey of Blossom. He must serve a minimum of 22 ½ years before being eligible for parole.
In April 2021, Massey had gone along for a ride on a utility terrain vehicle with John Burton.
O’Neal flagged them down and got into an argument with Burton.
The argument turned into an exchange of gunfire between Burton and O’Neal, with O’Neal firing six shots at the UTV, hitting both Massey and Burton in the back.
Lamar County First Assistant District Attorney Benjamin I. Kaminar said jurors saw the body camera video of the first officer to arrive on the scene and heard testimony about the location of evidence recovered on site and from the UTV.
They also heard from the medical examiner who performed an autopsy and watched a portion of O’Neal’s interview with detectives after the shooting.
The defendant took the stand in his own defense, and claimed that he was only responding to Burton’s threats against him.
On cross-examination, O’Neal admitted that Massey had never posed a threat to him, and that he had fired all of the rounds at the UTV, Kaminar said.
After deliberating for less than an hour, the jury returned a verdict of guilty.
During the punishment phase, jurors heard testimony about O’Neal’s history of domestic violence, including an assault earlier that same day.
Prosecutors also presented the jury with evidence of the defendant’s previous criminal history, including probation for burglary and car theft.
“Today, our citizens held Patrick O’Neal accountable for his actions,” Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said. “They sent the message that shooting a bystander in the back and killing them is unacceptable in Lamar County.”
Effort to combat homelessness, improve affordable housing
This year, there were many efforts to combat homelessness and improve the affordable housing market in the area.
And there were some changes, too.
The City of Paris closed Christians In Action’s homeless shelter for men, 248 2nd SW St., after code violations were found when firefighters responded to a fire in a facility bathroom, according to City Manager Grayson Path.
Firefighters observed safety violations while on the scene, and summoned the city’s fire marshall. After an administrative search warrant, investigators had discovered code violations, determining the building wasn’t safe.
This year, the Red River Valley Homelessness Coalition began a plan of operations, set goals and created a guide for future growth. The newly formed board held its first two meetings in 2022.
At its first meeting, the board finalized officers which include Shelly Braziel as president, Denise Kornegay as vice president, Tammy Lawing as treasurer and Jenny Wilson as secretary.
“This was an excellent start,” Braziel said about the first meeting. “I think we got a lot accomplished.”
Other 2022 efforts to improve housing include new developments. Many plans for duplexes, apartments and senior living facilities have been approved as well.
Carico files lawsuit
Coming in at number six: A $10-million lawsuit was filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against a Paris police officer and the City of Paris after a 2021 shooting left a man paralyzed from the waist down, according to federal court records.
On June 1, 2021, Paris police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near 34th Street and Clement Road in Paris and traced the vehicle back to Reno resident Colton “Coco” Carico.
According to body camera footage released by the City of Paris, Paris Police Officer Derek Bristow encountered Carico and his girlfriend at his residence on Smallwood Road in Reno.
Body camera footage showed his girlfriend initially lying to police about Carico’s whereabouts before admitting that he was inside the home.
According to the lawsuit, Bristow eventually contacted Carico, who stated he had not been driving and wished to remain inside before closing the door.
Footage showed Carico asking Bristow if he can “just go to bed” before stepping outside with a loaded rifle and telling the officers, “I’ll blow my (expletive) brains out right in front of y’all.”
After ordering Carico to drop his weapon, Bristow shot the man once in the back as Carico reentered his home, footage shows.
A man who identified Carico as his son was also tasered by officers at the scene, footage showed.
According to the lawsuit, Bristow intentionally fired his weapon at Carico and was not at risk of serious bodily injury or death at the time of the shooting.
“I was just in a bad place, it was a bad time mentally,” Carico told The Paris News earlier this year. “I was going through a lot when the cops showed up to my house already after flipping my truck. I had so much running through my head, worrying about paying it off and I owed so much money on it, I didn’t think I was able to keep going.”
According to the lawsuit, Carico is requesting a jury trial and is demanding $10 million in judgment.
“The City will vigorously defend the lawsuit filed by Mr. Carico regarding the shooting that occurred on June 1, 2021,” said city attorney Stephanie Harris in a statement. “The Texas Rangers have investigated the shooting and found it to be justified, and Ofc. Bristow was cleared by a Lamar County Grand Jury of wrongdoing after the case was presented to it by attorneys from the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.
“Mr. Carico’s own actions created a very clear and present danger to the officers and bystander on the scene that the officers were forced to address in order to prevent Mr. Carico from firing the rifle in his hands.
“The events that ensued happened in a matter of seconds and occurred only because Mr. Carico created a dangerous situation by introducing a high-powered rifle into an otherwise non-violent scene. Both the facts and applicable law appear to support the actions of the City’s officers.”
Bristow graduated from the East Texas Police Academy in June 2019 and began field training with the Paris Police Department later that month, according to earlier reports by The Paris News.
Carico is represented by civil rights lawyers Mark V. Maguire and John Coyle of Philadelphia-based law firm McEldrew Young Purtell Merritt.
TxDOT nixes stop signs, traffic signals return
At number 5, a plan to replace traffic signals in downtown Paris with stop signs failed to gain the approval of the Texas Department of Public Transportation Paris District, according to information shared at a Paris City Council meeting.
The news came with results of a 90-day stop sign traffic study conducted earlier in the year along with the results of a TxDOT-sponsored public survey about downtown traffic concerns related to the stop sign study. The 231-page report with its 2,500 responses is available for review at the City Hall Annex, 150 1st St. SE.
The majority of survey responses indicated disapproval of stop signs but called for some type safety measures to help slow traffic through the downtown area.
More than a dozen people spoke during public forum to express concern for safety in the downtown area and in continued support of stop signs. Information about the TxDOT decision became available late last week in memos that accompany meeting agendas on the city website.
Although not a part of presentations by staff, the memo accompanying the agenda states TxDot’s position as two-fold.
“First it was concluded by TxDOT that pedestrians would be safer with signalized crosswalks at intersections vs. the unprotected walk without a signal,” the memorandum states. “Second, it was stated that the Paris’ downtown signals were the first in the state to receive audible crossing technology and they could not allow this provision for visually-impaired pedestrians to be removed.”
Had TxDOT’s position been known early on, the study and accompanying $16,000 expense incurred by the City of Paris to install the stop signs for the 90-day study might not have occurred, according to the memorandum.
“I do think there is an opportunity for us to take a step back and look at the study,” City Manager Grayson Path said as he referenced the Toole Design study in 2018 that recommended two-way traffic around the Plaza and stop signs. “Maybe we should bring in a firm to help us work with TxDOT.”
In reviewing steps taken to date by City Planner Andrew Mack noted plans going forward are to explore measures for traffic calming with TxDOT and to include design changes to crosswalks and curb extensions.
Mihir Pankaj recommended a subcommittee with representatives from the council along with representation from the Main Street Advisory Board, the Traffic Commission Advisory Board, TxDOT and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
“We can work on this and figure out a way that we could compromise or come to some sort of agreement or at least have involvement to see where we can go in the future,” Pankaj said. “I think we owe it to our downtown business owners, but not only that, but people who visit our community and people who are invested in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.