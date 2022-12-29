Stop signs

A 90-day traffic study was conducted earlier this year. With TxDot using counters to measure traffic flow, traffic signals located around the plaza were replaced by stop signs. TxDOT’s Daniel Taylor said his agency wanted to do the study to determine what the impacts are on using stop signs rather than traffic signals. The plan to permanently replace the signals with stop signs, however, was ultimately not approved by TxDOT.

 Paris News File Photo

Today’s story is part two of a three-part series featuring 12 of the biggest local stories of 2022, as chosen by the newspaper’s editorial staff, based on online readership statistics, hard copy sales and community feedback. Part I can be found in the Dec. 27 edition of The Paris News. Part III featuring this year’s top four stories will run Jan. 1.

 

