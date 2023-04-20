Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets and waterways of Paris for city sprucing Saturday during the first Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine Trash-Off.
"This is just a dream come true," Mayor Paula Portugal told the 211 volunteers assembled at Love Civic Center to receive supplies. "I wanted to do this during the pandemic, and we couldn't so we've gotten to it as fast as we can."
Supplies quickly ran out, which organizers viewed as a good thing.
"We planned on 150 volunteers," Keep Paris Beautiful Chairperson Julia Trigg Crawford told the crowd. "We bought 200 shirts, and we ran out."
Additional boxes of reach extenders and other supplies were located and quickly distributed, with mostly trash bags remaining unclaimed.
Volunteers grouped into 21 teams representing families, schools and businesses, including Paris Junior College, Northeast Texas Trail Coalition, RPM Staffing, Paris High School Crimestoppers, Paris Community Theatre and Chisum Middle School’s junior beta club chapter, among others.
Portugal said the trash-off cost around $5,000 to organize and hoped for the effort to become an annual event.
"We want you to know that this will happen every spring," the mayor told volunteers, "and it will grow."
Several city sanitation workers grilled hot dogs for volunteers, and an employee of local urgent care center HealthCARE Express served coffee, tea and muffins.
Former Texas Rep. Mark Homer and his family were on hand to deliver coupons to the business owner's Sonic locations and later gave gifts to teams with the most trash collected.
Assistant City Manager Robert Vine gave volunteers safety tips before dozens of teams ventured across the city.
"A happy successful event is a safe event," Vine told volunteers, noting each team received a safety sheet and emergency medical services were standing by. "We don't want to use that."
The large crowd dispersed in various directions, heading to Fifth Street Northeast, Tudor Street, Bywaters Park, Lake Crook and other destinations.
Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes led a team of young volunteers to pick up trash scattered near Booker T. Washington Homes along Eighth Street Northeast and Fitzhugh Avenue, among other areas.
"I brought, intentionally, younger nieces and nephews, so they can understand the process that most of that trash that we picked up was from people throwing it out there," Hughes explained after the trash-off.
Crawford said teams collected 207 bags of trash and removed shopping carts, used ammunition, multiple tires, a car bumper and various other debris from every quadrant in the city.
"Today's volunteers represented the best of Paris," Crawford wrote in an email after the trash-off.
