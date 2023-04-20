maincp.jpg

Volunteers with Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas pick up trash scattered across Bywaters Park Saturday during the first annual Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine Trash-Off. After more than 200 volunteers participated, city officials hope to make the event an annual effort.

Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets and waterways of Paris for city sprucing Saturday during the first Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine Trash-Off.

"This is just a dream come true," Mayor Paula Portugal told the 211 volunteers assembled at Love Civic Center to receive supplies. "I wanted to do this during the pandemic, and we couldn't so we've gotten to it as fast as we can."

