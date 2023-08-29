Trespassing call leads to drug arrest
At 11:51 a.m., Friday, a Paris police officer responded to the 1400 block of E. Houston Street on a complaint by Luis Duran that someone had been in his house.
As the officer continued to speak with Duran, it became obvious that Duran was under the influence of some intoxicant. Duran eventually admitted to having used methamphetamine and was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
He was booked without incident.
Investigation continues into Friday theft
At 1:09 p.m., Friday, The police department received a report of known individuals kicking in a door to a residence in the 700 block of Pine Bluff Strret. The suspects had taken food products from a deep freeze.
A witness identified the individuals involved as they are known to the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
Handgun reported as stolen on Saturday
At 10:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Hubbard Street in regards to a burglary of a vehicle. The victim had left a handgun in his vehicle.
Sometime between Aug. 18 and Saturday, an unknown individual made forced entry into the vehicle and stole the firearm. The firearm was entered into a nationwide data base as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
Investigation continues into theft of cash, jewelry at local medical facility
At 12:10 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Stillhouse Road and spoke with a victim who advised that a known relative (suspect) had stolen cash and jewelry from them while they were a patient in the facility.
Employees of the facility had seen the suspect in the victim’s room on the date in question. The investigation will continue.
One man arrested for trespassing
On Sunday afternoon, an officer responded to a criminal trespass call in the 1800 block of Bonham Street.
A white male who had previously been warned from the business property was sitting outside on the property. The officer made contact with Charles Lewis Nichols, who was found sitting on the sidewalk of the business. He had been previously warned away. He was arrested without incident.
Investigation continues into reported rape
On Sunday morning, officers responded to Paris Regional Health in reference to a sexual assault which occurred in the 400 block of 35th Street NE.
One known suspect is involved as well as two who are unidentified. The investigation is ongoing.
One man arrested for assault after fight
On Monday evening, officers responded to 1200 7th Street NW in regards to a fight. Officers contacted several victims who had been assaulted by Larmie Harris.
Harris was intoxicated and neither he nor the victims would leave the scene. Since Harris had assaulted one of his family members as well as several others, he was arrested and transported to jail.
He was charged with Class A Assault as he had caused injury to one of the victims.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
At 11:498 p.m., Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle for an expired plate in the 1400 block of N. Main Street. The driver, John Larry Smith Jr., was found to be wanted for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
He was arrested for the warrant without incident.
Officers respond to reports of shots fired
At 10:23 p.m., Monday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 13th Street SE in response to multiple calls of subjects shooting at each other.
A vehicle had pulled into the area of the calls and numerous individuals approached the vehicle in an aggressive manner and then began firing at the vehicle. Some occupants of the vehicle exited and exchanged gunfire with the shooters. The vehicle then left and the individuals on foot fled. Officers made contact with individuals that lived in the area and could not locate any injured parties. The investigation will continue.
Security check leads to arrest for assault
At 1:29 a.m., today, officers responded to a security check in the 400 block of 10th Street NE. They made contact with a victim, who advised that they had been assaulted by a family member, Christopher Eric Timer
Timer had reportedly struck the victim multiple times with his fist and had spit upon them. Officers observed the victim to have injuries substantiating the report and placed Timer, who was intoxicated, under arrest for the offense of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
He was arrested without incident and an emergency protective order was requested.
Man arrested, charged with criminal trespass
At 12:19 today, an officer observed Jeffrey Haley on the property of 440 Grand Avenue. Haley has been repeatedly warned by management to stay away from the property and has a current criminal trespass letter on file with the department.
He was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing Class B.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 52 traffic stops, four adult arrests, and answered 357 calls for service From Friday through Sunday. Officers made 14 traffic stops, four adult arrests and answered 134 calls for service Monday.
