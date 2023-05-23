A set of twins who claimed to have survived the first day of school without getting into trouble 13 years ago, repeated the same claim a week before the pair was to graduate Saturday night from North Lamar High School.

Case and Cole Fendley first claimed to be trouble free in a story published in The Paris News on Aug. 29, 2010, conducted that year on the afternoon of their fourth day of kindergarten Last week, both young men denied any memory of the infamous interview, which their grandmother, Sharon Fendley, keeps in a scrapbook along with many of the boys’ other notable accomplishments.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

