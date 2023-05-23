A set of twins who claimed to have survived the first day of school without getting into trouble 13 years ago, repeated the same claim a week before the pair was to graduate Saturday night from North Lamar High School.
Case and Cole Fendley first claimed to be trouble free in a story published in The Paris News on Aug. 29, 2010, conducted that year on the afternoon of their fourth day of kindergarten Last week, both young men denied any memory of the infamous interview, which their grandmother, Sharon Fendley, keeps in a scrapbook along with many of the boys’ other notable accomplishments.
According to the news report, the twins seemed excited about going to school during that first interview, and Case made it a point to say that staying out of trouble was important to him.
“I didn’t get in trouble for three days,” the August 2010 article reported him as saying. “When questioned again, he quickly replied, ‘I have not.’”
About his favorite activities, Case said he had been “running and listening to music,” as well as playing tag. He also talked about a fire truck on the playground, which featured a pole slide.
“We slid down the pole, but it was hot,” Case said.
At the time, Case said he had set his sights on being trouble free for the entire year.
Brother Cole reported on the activities for the day, and then he explained the classroom management plan.
“We cut and glued today,” Cole was reported to have said. “Then we take our papers home in a backpack.”
Emphasizing that he, too, had been trouble free all week, Cole explained the classroom management plan.
“If you get in trouble you have to write your name in the book,” Cole said. “But if you are good, you get a stamp on your hand.”
When students have had to write their name a couple of times, they have to “pull their card.”
“When you have to pull your card, you have to sit on the log for 10 minutes,” Cole said.
Neither twin carries a backpack to school any longer, and both seniors say they have remained basically trouble free their entire school career. Apparently, the discipline management plan used by their kindergarten teacher produced positive results.
“Just do what you are told and listen,” Cole replied when asked what the formula might be for staying out of trouble. “I don’t think I have ever been in trouble at school.”
Case echoed a similar perspective.
“No one wants to get in trouble,” Case said. “Just do right.”
North Lamar teachers can verify the twins’ behavioral success.
“I have had the privilege of coaching both Case and Cole,” varsity basketball and golf coach Jamie Allen said. “They are what all coaches want in their athletes: hard workers, coachable, and will do whatever is asked of them to help their team win.”
Varsity baseball coach Bric Steed was equally complimentary.
“Case and Cole Fendley have been an absolute blessing to coach and spend time with,” Steed said. “They are amazing young men with great character and integrity. I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to be their coach.”
The twins are the sons of Craig and Kristin Fendley and the grandsons of Richard and Janie Sharrock and Cleve and Sharon Fendley.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.