Paris High School student Madelyn Tullos has pulled off a triple crown of sorts.
The senior was named the Class of 2023 valedictorian, a title held by her mother and sister, but at different high schools, she said.
“My mom was valedictorian in Arkansas and my sister at Centennial High School in Burleson, but there was no pressure,” she said.
Tullos said she has pushed herself in her school work, however, to earn good grades that lead to scholarships.
“It has definitely been part of my plan. I have been a perfectionist sometimes to a fault,” she said.
She has been in the Paris school system since her sophomore year of high school.
During her time at Paris High, she said she has enjoyed English, especially this year in Sandra Strom’s class.
“I really got along with Mrs. Strom,” she said.
While in school she played volleyball and basketball. She also was a member of the Texas Association of Future Educators, Althea Garden Club, the Key Club and the National Honor Society.
She said she received a number of scholarships and will attend Ouachita Baptist University, a private Baptist university, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
“My family all went there. My brother and sister are there now,” she said. “I just think that is what God had for me.”
She plans to major in communications and minor in business.
“I have aspirations to own my own business,” she said.
