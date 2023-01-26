Two people have filed to run in Chisum Independent School District’s upcoming school board election almost one week into accepting candidates.
Administrative Assistant Cheryl Garrison said only incumbent councilmembers Dashielle Floyd and Craig Burns had filed the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot.
The purpose of the May 6 general election is to fill two seats, currently occupied by Floyd, the board’s vice president, and Burns, the board’s alternate secretary.
Floyd has sat on the board since 2011, and Burns has been on the board since 2014, Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said.
Their seats expire in May, according to the district’s website.
The first day to file for candidacy was Wednesday, and the last day to file is Feb. 17, Garrison said, adding terms are for three years.
To meet eligibility requirements to run for a school board position, candidates must be at least 18 years old, a United States citizen and registered voter, never convicted of a felony crime or determined by a court to be mentally incapacitated and have lived in Texas for 12 months and at least six months in the school district prior to the filing deadline.
Applications to secure a place on the ballot can be picked up at the Chisum ISD Administration Building, 3250 Church St.
Office hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the administration building will be open for an additional hour until 5 p.m. on the last day to file, according to Chisum’s website.
Applications can be returned via email but must be notarized before sending, according to the district’s website.
Early voting for the May 6 election begins April 24 and ends May 2 at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.