Two men were arrested earlier this month for shooting a man in the face at Washington Square Apartments in Paris, according to court records.
Donald Wayne McDowell, 46, and Eddie Lee Wilson, 41, both of Paris, were held Saturday at Lamar County Jail for warrants charging them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
Paris police responded to a shooting at 2:42 p.m. Jan. 29 at Washington Square Apartments and found a 50-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his face, according to a news release.
The man’s identity has not been released, but police spokesperson Alice Webb said he was taken to Paris Regional Health, formerly Paris Regional Medical Center, and later transported to Medical City Plano, where he was released 10 days later in good condition.
The man shot is a maintenance man at the apartments and was working in a vacant apartment during the shooting, according to an affidavit.
He also dates Wilson’s ex-wife, according to an affidavit.
Several weeks after the shooting, the man met with police, where he reported an altercation with a man later identified as McDowell on the day of the shooting.
He told police that while he was getting fuel at a gas station, a man in a white pickup drove into the parking lot and pointed a cell phone at him with Wilson’s face on the screen, according to an affidavit.
He said the man followed him to Washington Square Apartments and parked across the street, and was later found in the laundry room wearing a mask that partially covered his head and face, according to an affidavit.
The man reported to police that he overheard the masked man tell someone on his cell phone, “Hurry up, I think he’s about to leave,” as Wilson drove up in a tow truck and made contact with the masked person, according to an affidavit.
Later while the man was working, the masked man entered the vacant apartment and said, “Give me all your money,” before shooting the maintenance man, according to an affidavit.
The maintenance man identified McDowell as the shooter in a photo lineup and told police he was certain, according to an affidavit.
Wilson later confessed to police that he gave McDowell a handgun after the two men planned to rob and assault the man, according to an affidavit.
The shooting was the second at Paris apartment complexes in two months.
McDowell was held on bonds totaling $256,000 for warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; property theft, more than $100 but less than $750; and driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.
Wilson was held on a bond totaling $100,000 for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.