Two men were arrested earlier this month for shooting a man in the face at Washington Square Apartments in Paris, according to court records.

Donald Wayne McDowell, 46, and Eddie Lee Wilson, 41, both of Paris, were held Saturday at Lamar County Jail for warrants charging them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.