PATTONVILLE — Two Prairiland High School FFA teams advanced to state Career Development Event competition after wins at Area VI CDE competition last week.
A floriculture team with Joni Figueroa, Julianna Hamill, Makalah True and Alexis Parham placed first with Figueroa placing second individually and Hamill bringing home a seventh place.
A nursery landscape team with Ella Gilbert, Randee Maull, Andrea Moreno and Keeley Webb earned a state berth with a second place as a team with Maull placing fourth individually.
An entomolgy team with Aidyn Springer, Karma Hauerwas, Layla Leach and River Arnold placed placed sixth and a veterinary science team with Laken Dawson, Scout Nation, Ally Stapleton and Kris Baker placed 16th out of 44 teams.
