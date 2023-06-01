TxDot logo

Texas Department of Transportation logo

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the US 271 North exit ramp on US 82 / State Loop 286 in Paris, Texas, will be temporarily closed overnight on June 1.

The closure is necessary to make repairs to two drainage structures at this location, and will extend into the morning hours of June 2, weather permitting, officials said. The exit ramp serves westbound traffic on State Loop 286.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.