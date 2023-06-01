Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the US 271 North exit ramp on US 82 / State Loop 286 in Paris, Texas, will be temporarily closed overnight on June 1.
The closure is necessary to make repairs to two drainage structures at this location, and will extend into the morning hours of June 2, weather permitting, officials said. The exit ramp serves westbound traffic on State Loop 286.
While this closure is in place, traffic can still access US 271 North by exiting Loop 286 at Stillhouse Road and continuing westward on the frontage road. Message boards will be placed before the closure to alert traffic to this change, and guide and detour signs will be placed to guide travelers safely around this ramp closure.
Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
