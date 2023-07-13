TxDOT Sign

An initial public meeting on a proposed plan to widen U.S. 82 West from the Fannin County/Lamar County line to State Loop 286 is in the works, the first step in a lengthy Texas Department of Transportation process.

TxDOT officials on Wednesday announced the public meeting, with a virtual online option, slated for 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Paris Junior College Student Center Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format where the public can come and go at their convenience to review printed materials and ask TxDOT staff questions, according to a press release.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

