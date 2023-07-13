An initial public meeting on a proposed plan to widen U.S. 82 West from the Fannin County/Lamar County line to State Loop 286 is in the works, the first step in a lengthy Texas Department of Transportation process.
TxDOT officials on Wednesday announced the public meeting, with a virtual online option, slated for 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Paris Junior College Student Center Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format where the public can come and go at their convenience to review printed materials and ask TxDOT staff questions, according to a press release.
The virtual public meeting presenting the same materials will be open to the public from 5 p.m. July 25 through Aug. 29 at the website US 82 from Fannin County line to Loop 186 west of Paris, Texas - virtual public meeting with in-person option. Those without internet access may call 903-737-9282 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday after the July 25 meeting.
The proposed project would widen US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway. From the county line to CR 33010, the highway would include two, 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, a four-foot-wide inside shoulder and a 44- to 68-foot-wide depressed median. From CR 33010 to Loop 286, the roadway would include two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, and a 16-foot-wide two-lane left turn lane. Approximately one mile west of Loop 286 a 10-foot-wide shared-use path will be added to the south side of US 82. These projects would require additional right-of-way, construction in wetlands and an action in a floodplain, officials said.
The meetings will be conducted in English, but a translator or interpreter will be provided for those who have difficulty communicating in English. Accommodation will also be made for persons with a disability, to help them participate in the meeting. Please provide notice of such a need by 4 p.m. July 20, 2023, by calling 903 737-9282.
Public comments and input on this proposed project can be submitted at the in-person public meeting; by email to duane.good@txdot.gov; or by mail addressed to Paris District Office, 1365 North Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. All comments must be received or postmarked before Aug. 9, 2023. Questions about this project or the public meeting should be directed to Good at 903 737-9282, or duane.good@txdot.gov.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.