United Waypg.jpg

Representatives from the 19 agencies served by the United Way of Lamar County gather around the board table at 2340 Lamar Ave.

 Submitted Photo

United Way of Lamar County Executive Director Jenny Wilson called on representatives of the 19 agencies the organization served for support in this Annual Campaign.

“We need your help to reach our goal of $600,000!” Wilson told the agencies. “The past two years we exceeded our goal and were able to give each partner agency a $1,000 January bonus. We would love to be able to do that again."

