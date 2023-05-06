Paris City Council has a new member, according to unofficial results posted on the city's website Saturday night.
Rudy Kessel got the lion's share of the vote with 137 to Steve Thompson's 8
The Clarksville Independent School Board has two new members, according to Saturday unofficial counts.
Angelia Rosser and Michael Turner, Sr, with 151 votes and 138 votes respectively.
Incumbent school board member Brena Duren Burgen lost her bid for reelection with a third place finish of 87 votes while two other candidates trailed the field, Joey Wilson had 25, and Shannon Naslund had 15 votes.
In the city election in Detroit, Incumbents Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass and City Councilwoman Faye Marshall retained their seats and Tonya Clanton also won an open seat.
Snodgrass got 85 votes to his opponent James A Hall's 48
Marshall got 88 votes, Clanton got 60 and Jason Kelly received 49 votes in the unofficial count
Greg Beavers was returned to the Honey Grove ISD school board where he will be joined by Seth Mahler. Mahler got 102 votes, Beavers got 92 and the third candidate, Hunter Templeton, got 61.
For the City of Honey Grove Board of Aldermen, newcomer Lore Lane will join incumbents Erik Pevey and Benji Hall on the board.
Pevey got 66 votes, Hall to 55 votes, Lane also got 55 votes while Bill Moon got 53.
The results will not be official until canvassed by the cities and school board involved.
