Unruh Construction goes big

BLOSSOM — One of the largest concrete pumping trucks in the nation found a home in Lamar County this past week at Unruh Construction Company in Blossom. Two other pumping trucks its size are located in Florida with another one located in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

“We just thought because we live in the second largest state in the nation with the second largest Paris in the world and the largest Eiffel Tower in Texas that we should have one of the largest concrete pumping trucks in the world,” Unruh Construction founder Earl Unruh joked last week after the 75-meter pump was delivered to the company’s Blossom location on Highway 82. Manufactured in Korea by Korean Concrete Pumps, the pump was first delivered to Vancouver, Canada, and later installed on a Mack truck before being delivered to Blossom.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

