County Junior Livestock Show broke another record April 14 at the fairgrounds when buyers shelled out roughly $415,000 for 116 of this year’s top market animals.
The grand champion steer, exhibited by Ethan Adams of Lamar County 4-H, brought $20,000 from Melanie and Ken Backus. Adams is the son of Scott and Britney Adams.
“We had several new buyers who really helped support the kids,” junior livestock association board president Tom VanDerSchaff said. “And we had several young people who showed in the past that have come back to volunteer, which is a good sign for the future.”
Both the number of animals and exhibitors were up, with many students showing more than one animal, VanDerSchaff noted. He credited the increase to the addition of floral design competition, growing FFA and 4-H programs and the expansion of the show from two to three days.
“We should have done that years ago,” VanDerSchaff said about additional show days. “I have had probably 50 or more people say they loved how we spread it out over another day. It was more relaxed and not so rushed.”
The show’s top steers brought $145,000 with hogs fetching $84,000, lambs, $47,500, goats, $74,500, broilers, $9,000, and rabbits, $18,000.
Other top buyers, the grand and reserve champions and their exhibitors include the following:
Jason Exum purchased the pen of grand champion broilers, shown by Claire Boutwell of Chisum FFA, for $3,500. She is the daughter of Shawn and Stephanie Boutwell.
Peyton Moss, of Lamar County 4-H and the daughter of Andy and Misty Moss, exhibited the grand champion goat, purchased by Paris Coffee for $2,500, while Chloe Gray, of Lamar County 4-H and daughter of Corey and Carol Gray, brought the grand champion hog purchased by Jason Exum for $3,700.
Overhead Door purchased the grand champion lamb shown by Lexi Melton, from Chisum FFA and daughter of Monty and Stephanie Milton, for $3,500 while Bright Holland Funeral Home paid $2,300 for the grand champion rabbit shown by Stephany Gutierrez, of Paris FFA and daughter of Jose and Erika Guitierez.
The reserve champion steer, shown by Grace Michael of Lamar County 4-H and the daughter of Justin and Angye Michael, brought $5,000 from Paris Body Works and the reserve champion pen of broilers, shown by Cambria Outland, of Chisum FFA and the daughter of Kevin and Ashley Cook, brought $2,000 from the Olivard Foundation.
Credit Union of Texas paid $2,700 for the reserve champion goat shown by Tinslee Allan, of North Lamar FFA and daughter of Bill and Sumner Allan, while Cutting Edge Glass paid $3,800 for the reserve champion hog shown by Ashlynn Phinney, of Chisum FFA and daughter of Keith Phinney and Amy Jones.
Ally Stapleton, of Prairiland FFA and daughter of Josh and Kelly Stapleton, showed the reserve champion lamb purchased by Paris Monument for $3,300 while Addison Fortenberry, of North Lamar FFA and son of Erin Dizmond and Webb Fortenberry, exhibited the reserve champion rabbit purchased by Mahan Welding for $2,700.
Senior showmanship winners included Aubree Phillips, of Prairiland FFA, rabbit; Emmerson Boutwell, of Chisum FFA, goat; Reese Bassano, of Prairiland FFA, lamb; Chayanna Childres, of Chisum FFA, hog; and Lydia Williams, of Prairiland FFA, steer.
Junior showmanship winners were Adley Blount, of Prairiland FF, rabbit; Hannah Childres, of Chisum FFA, goat; Brantley Holland, of Chisum FFA, lamb; Alexis Phinney, of Chisum FFA, hog; and Emma Adaman, of Lamar County 4H, steer.
Intermediate showmanship winners were Addison Fortenberry, of North Lamar FFA, rabbit; Haydon Moss, of Lamar County 4-H, goat; Ally Stapleton, of Prairiland FFA, lamb; Chloe Gray, of Lamar County 4-H, hog; and Jera Johnson, of Lamar County 4-H, steer.
County bred animal belt buckles went to Ella Gilbert, of Prairiland FFA, rabbits with Ella Gilbert breeder; Cadie Gray, Lamar County 4-H, goat with Moss Farms breeder; Kailynn Teeter, of Lamar County 4-H, lamb with Maggie Teeter breeder; Emmalee Harrell, of North Lamar FFA, hog, with Mason Scoggins breeder; and Evan Adams, of Lamar County 4-H, steer with Hannah Glass, breeder.
Class competition results follow:
Broilers
Claire Boutwell, Chisum, first; Cambra Outland, Chisum, second; Brantley Crabb, Prairiland, third; Jenny Friesen, North Lamar, fourth; Spur Nicholson, 4-H, fifth; Ty Pierce, 4-H, sixth; Davion Cooper, Paris, seventh; Ethan Wilkins, Paris, eighth; Joscelyn Fulbright, Paris, ninth; and Andres Hernandez, Paris, tenth.
Rabbits
Stephany Gutierrez, Paris, first; Addison Fortenberry, North Lamar, second and third; Ella Gilbert, Prairiland, fourth and fifth; Addison Bulls, Prairiland, sixth; May Malone, Paris, seventh; Autum Phillips, Prairiland, eighth; Railynn Lester, 4-H, ninth, and Steelie Stapleton, Prairiland, tenth.
Steers
Class 1
Lydia Williams, Prairiland, first; Emma Adams, 4-H, second; Alessa Yackeschi, Paris, third; Ramon Torres, Paris, fourth; and Katelyn Essary, Chisum, fifth.
Class 2
Bailee Taylor, Prairiland, first; Brooks Allen, Prairiland, second; Scout Nation, 4-H, third; and Jera Johnson, 4-H, fourth.
Class 3
Grace Michael, 4-H, first; Brayden Hindman, 4-H, second; Joni Figueroa, Prairiland, third; Emma Allison, Prairiland, fourth; and Grady Taylor, Prairiland, fifth.
Class 4
Evan Adams, 4-H, first; Coy Wilkins, Paris, second; Blake Privett, Chisum, third; Erika Holt, Paris, fourth; and Kendra Jones, North Lamar, fifth.
Class 5
Ethan Adams, 4-H, first and second; Justin Bankston, 4-H, third; Keegan Forry, Prairiland, fourth; Eli Grose, Chisum, fifth; and Sadie Hightower, 4-H, sixth.
Class 6
Jeff Hurst, Chisum, first; and Kelbi Forry, Chisum, second.
Goats
Class 1
Catherine Griffin, Prairiland, first; Peytanne True, Prairiland, second; Coy Wilkins, Paris, third; Kingston Kain, 4-H, fourth; Tatum Barnes, Chisum, fifth, and Maria Fuerte, Prairiland, sixth.
Class 2
Emmerson Boutwell, Chisum, first; Blake Privett, Chisum, second; Hannah Childres, Chisum, third; Claytie Simpson, Chisum, fourth; Chloe Maddox, Chisum, fifth; and Sloane Eatherly, Prairiland, sixth.
Class 3
Cooper Whitis, 4-H, first; Haydon Moss, 4-H, second; Cadie Gray, 4-H, third; Katie Trammell, 4-H, fourth; Blake Boyden, 4-H, fifth; and Sawyer Snell, Chisum, sixth.
Class 4
Payton Moss, 4-H, first; Laken Dawson, 4-H, second; Keeley Webb, Prairiland, third; Cadriene Snell, Chisum, fourth; Cooper Whitis, 4-H, fifth; and Caton Roberts, Prairiland, sixth.
Class 5
Tinslee Allan, North Lamar, first; Claytie Simpson, Chisum, second; Kaylee Johnson, Chisum, third; Samantha Anderson, Prairiland, fourth, Joe Fortenberry, North Lamar, fifth; and Emory Smith, Chisum, sixth.
Class 6
Cadie Gray, 4-H, first; Keeley Webb, Prairiland, second; Saniah Cooper, Paris, third; Emmett Clark, North Lamar, fourth; and Keyton Wicks, 4-H, fifth and sixth.
Lambs
Class 1
Reese Bassano, Prairiland, first; Claire Smith, Prairiland, second; Shanna Bankston, 4-H, third; Rylee Samford, North Lamar, fourth; and Kilynn Teeter, 4-H, fifth.
Class 2
Keeley Webb, Prairiland, first; Chesney Dawes, Chisum, second; Allie Oats, 4-H, third; Annie Moore, Prairiland, fourth; Mikah Rector, Prairiland, fifth; and Jamarion Mitchell, Paris, sixth.
Class 3
Lexi Melton, Chisum, first; Reese Bassano, Prairiland, second; Keeley Webb, Prairiland, third; Presley Nicholson, Chisum, fourth; Grady Bassano, Prairiland, fifth; Payton Williams, Chisum, sixth; and Cheyenne Kirtley, Chisum, seventh.
Class 4
Aubree Phillips, Prairiland, first; Jack Phillips, Prairiland, second; Grady Bassano, Prairiland, third; Keeley Webb, Prairiland, fourth; Mikenlee Rector, Prairiland, fifth; Grace Maddox, Chisum, sixth; and Makalah True, Prairiland, seventh.
Class 5
Madison Wiley, 4-H, first; Ally Stapleton, Prairiland, second; Keeley Webb, Prairiland, third; Reese Bassano, Prairiland, fourth; Kennedi Ball, Chisum, fifth; Erika Nicholson, Chisum, sixth; and Karter Wiley, 4-H, seventh.
Class 6
Ally Stapleton, Prairiland, first; Allie Oats, 4-H, second; Brantley Holland, Chisum, third; Laney Vanderburg, Chisum, fourth; and Riley Essary, Chisum, fifth.
Class 7
Allie Oats, 4-H, first; Madison Wile, 4-H, second and third; Allie Oats, 4-H, fourth; and Lexi Melton, Chisum, fifth.
Hogs
Class 1
Keeley Webb, Prairiland, first; Ashlynee Phinney, Chisdum, second; Colyns Withers, Prairiland, third; Baylon Watson, Prairiland, fourth; Kayleynn Gordon, Chisum, fifth; and Ryder Holland, sixth.
Class 2
Chayanna Childres, Chisum, first; Brynlee Peacock, Chisum, second; Katelynn Bridgers, 4-H, third; Alexis Phinney, Chisum, fourth; Blake Privett, Chisum, fifth; and Peyton Holland, Chisum, sixth.
Class 3
Kaley Eubanks, Chisum, first and second; Alexis Phinney, Chisum, third; Kamryn Crossland, Chisum, fourth; Chesney Golden, Chisum, fifth; and Talin Myers, 4-H, sixth.
Class 4
Chole Gray, 4-H, first; Ashlynee Phinney, Chisum, second; Alexis Phinney, Chisum, third; Chayanna Childres, Chisum, fourth; Mason Scoggins, North Lamar, fifth; and Kaitlyn Springett, Chisum, sixth.
Class 5
Payton Eubands, Chisum, first; Luke England, Chisum, second; Chloe Gray, 4-H, third; Chayanna Childres, Chisum, fourth; Chesney Golden, Chisum, firth; and Kaylee Bowers, Chisdum, sixth.
Class 6
Payton Eubanks, Chisum, first; Kase Hatanville, Chisum, second; Emmalee Harrell, North Lamar; third; Colyns Withers, Prairiland, fourth; Kynidee Mabb, Chisum, fifth; and Camdyn Watson, Prairiland, sixth.
Class 7
Ashlynee Phinney, Chisum, first; Alexis Phinney, Chisum, second; Mikahy Rector, Prairiland, third; Coulter Watkins, Prairiland, fourth; Gavin Anderson, Chisum, fifth; and Paitun Myers, North Lamar, sixth.
Class 8
Chloe Gray, 4-H, first; Kaley Eubanks, Chisum, second; Blake McMikel, North Lamar, third; Mason Scoggins, North Lamar, fourth; Alexis Phinney, Chisum, fifth; and Ashlynee Phinney, Chisum, sixth.
