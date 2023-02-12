Several folks with a creative bend gathered in an outbuilding on the grounds of the Sam Bell Maxey House in Paris to learn about vintage valentines, then take a shot at creating one.

Maxey House educator Elana Barton began the slide show presentation talking about the Maxeys, then about the start and evolution of Valentine cards before unleashing the people to test their ideas with stock paper, appliques, glue, pens and other means.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.