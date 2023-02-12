Several folks with a creative bend gathered in an outbuilding on the grounds of the Sam Bell Maxey House in Paris to learn about vintage valentines, then take a shot at creating one.
Maxey House educator Elana Barton began the slide show presentation talking about the Maxeys, then about the start and evolution of Valentine cards before unleashing the people to test their ideas with stock paper, appliques, glue, pens and other means.
“This is all about being creative,” Barton said.
The participants had earlier seen various valentines from way back in the 1700 when Valentines were handed out in England.
“But then in the 1800s, the postage stamp became really popular, because before that there really wasn’t any standardized postage,so Valentine’s then became more mass produced and more common in England during that time during I believe it was 1847 or so when that came out,” Barton told the listeners.
Then somewhere in that time frame, Someone sent Esther Howland, of sorcester, Massachusetts, a Valentine from England.
“She just fell in love with it. So what she started doing was making her own then making it into a business. She started the New England Valentine Company,” Barton said.
She enlisted some friends and the passing around of Valentines caught on. They were all handmade and very different, but later on she told a business partner and the Valentines became more standard, Barton noted.
The old cards, just like the ones today, had messages albeit a bit more stilted than today, like this one: “Remembrance has me ever think of thee, for thou hast often kindly thought as me.”
But not everything was cute and sweet as valentines evolved.
There were what was known as vinegar valentines.
They were valentines created to give to someone who you did not want to share your heart with.
One of them read: “This lemon to the lemon that I had you and beg you now skidoo because I love another, there’s no chance for you.”
None of the participants chose the vinegar route in creating their valentines.
Nine-year-old Audrey Hobbs created a heart-shaped one with a 3-D effect that had a puppy holding a big Valentine’s Day heart in its mouth.
“I like valentines because I like all the hearts and puppies and I like Cupid,” Audrey said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.