Paris residents are encouraged to consider a volunteer opportunity to serve on one of the city’s boards and commissions.
“If you are a resident of Paris and would like to make a difference in the city by volunteering your time and knowledge, you may want to consider serving,” City Clerk Janice Ellis said in an email announcement.
The application process currently is underway at the City Clerk’s Office with a June 9 deadline. Board appointments will be made at a regular City Council meeting June 26.
Vacancies on the boards are as follows:
Airport Advisory Board, one vacancy; Band Commission, two; Building and Standards, two; Historic Preservation Commission, five; Paris Housing Authority; one; Library Advisory Board, four; Main Street Advisory Board, four; Paris Economic Development Corp, three; Planning and Zoning Commission, four; Traffic Commission, three; Board of Adjustment, four; and a newly reinstated Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board, three.
