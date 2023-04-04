Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris residents are encouraged to consider a volunteer opportunity to serve on one of the city’s boards and commissions.

“If you are a resident of Paris and would like to make a difference in the city by volunteering your time and knowledge, you may want to consider serving,” City Clerk Janice Ellis said in an email announcement.

