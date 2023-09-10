While balloons did not take to the skies due to weather, hundreds of spectators still had plenty to do Friday during the first night of the seventh annual Paris Balloon and Music Festival at Lamar County Fairgrounds.
“This is the biggest number of vendors we’ve ever had,” said board member and organizer Carolyn Patterson. “We fill just about every inch of vendor space that we have. We have a large area for the kids’ activities, and then to have the vendors in heavy traffic areas where they can be seen. We’ve used up just about every inch, along with the car show.”
Hot air balloon pilots were left waiting for Balloonmeister Bill Broker to allow pilots to inflate their balloons, but that call never came due to a storm located in Red River County.
“There was just a storm in the Clarksville area, and they were watching a big gathering of what looked like storms west of us,” Patterson said. “They said tomorrow looks like a much better day.”
As balloonmeister, Broker said he coordinates with the pilots and the Federal Aviation Administration to keep the festival’s pilots safe and on the same page.
“It’s the same thing as going to an air show,” Broker said. “You’ve got an air boss that is always sitting there controlling everything, right? Balloonmeister is just a fancy name that they give us.”
With weather permitting, Patterson said pilots would make another attempt to fire their balloons towards the sky Saturday, complete with tethered balloon rides for those eager to rise into the skies themselves.
North Texas-based musicians The Key of M Band kicked off the festival’s musical performances Friday when gates opened at 5 p.m., with Colton Mathis, a singer-songwriter from Crandall, Texas, providing an alternative blend of country and rock until the festival’s end.
In addition to a classic car show featuring antique vehicles from decades past, the festival hosted multiple food options, including barbecue, homemade ice cream, catfish and Asian cuisine, among other cooking.
Marketplace vendors were also in full force as vendors filled the community exhibit building and sprawled across Rita Haynes Boulevard, selling everything from leather goods to custom t-shirts and toys.
Attendees of all ages waited in line to ride along in the Mighty Monster Bus, a school bus converted into a colorful monster truck.
Riders held on as the truck did donuts and drove around a field of the fairgrounds, sending exhaust smoke, dirt and grass flying along its path.
Equally as popular, spectators waited in line for their chance to ride in a helicopter offered by Semper Fly Helicopters, a Broken Bow, Oklahoma-based tour agency founded by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Brandy Rector.
“I was in the Marine Corps for six years as a gunner and helicopter mechanic, then I became a pilot,” the 38-year-old business owner said. “When I got out (of the service), I was missing flying, so I found out I could use my G.I. Bill to launch Semper Fly Helicopters.”
Dozens of spectators waited in line to ride in the sky, including Michael Pressley, 40, and his daughter Brie Pressley, 7, both of Powderly.
After a flight around the fairgrounds, Brie Pressley, who had her face painted like a cheetah, seemed to enjoy the adventure.
“It was fun!” she exclaimed.
The second night of the Paris Balloon and Music Festival began Saturday after press time.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News
(0) comments
