When two French journalists came to town Thursday, little did they know they were going to be the bearers of a key to the city to take back to the first woman mayor of Paris, France, presented by the first woman mayor of Paris, Texas.
The presentation by Paris Mayor Paula Portugal took place on the steps to City Hall with city officials all gathered around.
“In recognition of your service, and as a sister city, I’m presenting you with a key to our city as a token of my esteem,” a letter to Madam Mayor Anne Hidalgo reads. “Our Chief of Police has provided a challenge coin and shoulder patch to be shared with your chief.”
After accepting the letter and key, television journalist Sylvain Millanvoye and photographer Jean-Philippe Hequette, representing French media giant TF1 Group, talked briefly about their Texas tour that included stops in Glen Rose to film dinosaur tracks, in Austin to do a take on an artist who draws a popular French comic strip and in Dallas for a piece about tourism associated with Dealey Plaza and President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The assignment included a road trip to other Texas cities with connections to Paris, France, to include Castroville and suburbs of Houston and San Antonio.
“We are here in Paris only a few hours today, and then back to Dallas this afternoon to go back to Paris, France, tomorrow at the end of our trip in Texas,” Millanvoye said before answering an obvious question about their interest in Paris, Texas.
“A lot of people in France know there is a Paris in Texas,” Millanvoye said. “The Eiffel Tower is quite known because it is fun to find a small one in the US.”
After the presentation of the Key to Paris at City Hall, Portugal took the two on a tour of the city. The tour, of course, included the Eiffel Tower, then to Paris Bakery for croissants, Monique’s Antique Store on the west side of the Plaza, lunch at Paris Golf and Country Club and then to Evergreen Cemetery among points along the way.
“They particularly wanted to see the “Jesus with Cowboys Boots” marker, Portugal said. “At Paris Bakery, Sylvain said the croissants were the best he has ever had outside France, and at Monique’s, JP and Monique Crook discovered they grew up in the same suburb in Paris, France.
“At the Eiffel Tower, they both had big belly laughs when I told them why we added the cowboy hat, which is because Paris, Tennessee, had an Eiffel Tower taller than ours, so we added the cowboy hat and that made ours taller.”
The two journalists credited Parisians, and Texans in general, for exhibiting outstanding hospitality. Mayor Portugal said the two French journalists were “cordial and friendly.”
“They were so easy to talk to, and agreeable to anything I suggested because I kept giving them choices about what we do next,” Portugal said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
