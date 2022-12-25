An apartment fire displaced a dozen people Tuesday after an occupant left food cooking on a stove, the Paris Fire Department said.
Multiple engines and apparatuses responded to a structure fire at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Southwest 23rd Street.
Assistant Fire Chief Bob Rast said flames were visible from the rear of the structure when firefighters arrived.
“(We) attacked it from the front door,” Rast said, adding that there was minor water damage to other apartments as a result.
Firefighters contained the blaze to one apartment; however, smoke damage was visible above the front doors of two other residences.
Rast said the fire was a simple cause.
“Somebody was cooking and left food on the stove,” Rast said. “A neighbor saw it, tried to extinguish it and was unsuccessful.”
No one was home during the fire, and there were no injuries, the assistant chief reported.
The American Red Cross’s Paris office was contacted regarding the displacements, Rast said.
The department was on scene for close to two hours, records show.
Rast offered a single tip to avoid similar fires.
“Don’t leave stuff cooking on the stove unattended,” Rast said. “That’s the main one.”
The fire was one of two structure fires that the fire department responded to out of 17 calls for service Tuesday.
