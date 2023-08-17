Paris City Council at a Monday night meeting turned its focus to the general needs of West Paris residents and to surface water drainage issues, particularly in areas in the east quadrant of the city where business and homes suffer frequent flooding.
Mayor Reginald Hughes led the discussion about West Paris issues after two residents spoke during Public Forum.
“I’m here today on behalf of the community,” said resident Gary Harris. “We have grown up trees, no type activities for the kids to participate. The playgrounds we had on 7th Street were taken up. We need the same thing that y’all have on the East side. We need better water lines; we need these old buildings gone that drug addicts are sleeping and living in. We need our community cleaned up like everyone else.”
After explaining that both he and Mayor Pro Tem Mihir Pankaj continue to receive complaints from West side residents, Hughes said he and Pankaj met with the city manager and assistant city manager to see how best to address concerns.
“The biggest concern that was pointed out to both of us in separate instances was the West side felt like they were left behind, and that is totally unacceptable,” Harris said. “I know a lot of things have not been taken care of for years, but it is my responsibility now as mayor and as a city council member representing my district.”
As a result of discussions, a series of five townhall meetings are planned in different West Paris locations and at varying times to meet the needs of those who work. Times, dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks, Hughes said.
“We are going to be addressing housing, development, safety, streets and anything else that you deem necessary to be brought up and to our attention for us to address,” Hughes said. “We strongly encourage you to attend these townhall meetings to address your concerns.”
Both Pankaj and Council Member Gary Savage added remarks.
“A lot of constituents I’ve talked to feel disenfranchised,” Pankaj said. “Let’s pinpoint where our opportunity areas are and let’s figure out what we can do. This is our opportunity to citizens to come together as citizens and start from the West side and head over to different areas and really come together. This is something that’s been needing to happen for a very long time.”
Savage agreed but expressed concern that he was not included in the initial discussion and planning because much of southwest Paris is in his district.
“I encourage people all the time to call because you are taxpayers and you have the right to complain,” Savage said. “I urge you to come, but come with facts and with specifics not with just general information.”
The mayor made it clear that although West Paris deserves “immediate attention,” he is committed to address concerns of all citizens no matter where they live.
“The West side requires immediate attention right now, and then we’ll work our way back to different districts. So I just want to make that very clear,” Hughes said.
Later in the meeting, City Engineer Todd Mittge gave a report on an analysis of the upper basins of Tributaries 4 and 6 of Big Sandy Creek, which cover much of northeast and southeast Paris from points north of Lamar Avenue to Clarksville Street to the south where the Big Sandy tributaries then flow toward the North Sulphur River south of the city.
City Manager Grayson Path initiated the study following several lengthy Paris Planning & Zoning and Paris City Council meetings beginning early in the year when throngs of people testified about constant flooding in opposition to changes in the city’s Comprehensive Plan and zoning regulations that would allow continued development.
“I want to open up by saying this is the first of many investigations of drainage pathways in the city,” Mittge said. “I’ve noticed that there’s a lot of room for improvement throughout the city, but this is the first place that we’re taking an indepth look.”
After reviewing problem after problem using a Powerpoint presentation with photographs, and referring to an earlier outside engineering report from 2016, with an estimated cost of $10.2 million in 2016 dollars, Mittge made the following cost-saving measures to include the following:
• Further explore expanding the sizes of some channels in strategic locations.
• Clean out drainage channels of significant obstacles and debris.
• Build detention ponds in key locations.
• Utilize city staff to perform this work as soon as possible, contracting out where needed.
• Continue proper enforcement of drainage detention through the city’s subdivision ordinances and improve ordinance language where necessary.
• Conduct an aerial Lidar laser survey citywide to capture existing topography and aid in future studies.
In other action, the council approved a resolution to accept a settlement with Atmos Energy through the Atmos Cities Steering Committee, approved a de-escalating tax abatement for Huhtamaki’s planned expansion, repealed a curfew ordinance for children as a result of state legislation, removed the no parking zone on the east side of 2nd SW Street from Austin to Sherman streets to allow for more Market Square parking and reduced the speed limit on E. Sherman Street between 12th SE and 14th SE streets from 30 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour, and appointed Brandon Bell, Maureen Hammond and Cody Head to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone board of directors and named Mayor Pro Tem Mihir Panka as council liaison.
