Serena Whatley set a goal for herself in the ninth grade and it paid off her senior year when she was named valedictorian at Chisum High School.
“My parents told me, ‘If you want something, you have to go after it,’” Whatley said. “Grades have always been important to me. I made my goal my freshman year to make all A’s in school and I did.”
During her high school years, Whatley played softball, volleyball and was on the powerlifting team.
She also was vice president of the Student Council and a member of the Beta and Key clubs.
“My favorite subject in school was science, anatomy and physiology,” she said. “That was extremely interesting to me.”
So much so that she plans to major in biomedical science when she attends Tarleton State University in Stephenville for the fall semester.
“I got the Presidential Scholarship there,” she said. “I’ll be a Texan.”
She will attend the university’s orientation program in July where she is looking forward to meeting new people.’
She said he is confident that college will be an all-around learning experience.
“I will learn about the diversity and it will help me grow,” she said.
But before that, she will attend the graduation ceremony where she will deliver the valedictory address.
“I will probably talk about not wasting time and about high school memories we made,” she said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.