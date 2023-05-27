Grayson County, TX. – Local Land Specialist Corey Baumann is a passionate sportsman and blends his obsession for land and wildlife with a career in land sales.
Baumann specializes in hunting, ranch and farm land and says that unfortunately, landowners sometimes don’t understand the outdoor opportunities that add value to property.
“Northeast Texas has lots of opportunities for hunters and anglers,” said Baumann. “A lot of landowners don’t realize the true market value of their property when outdoor recreational opportunities are involved.”
Tracts with wooded acreage, prairie, pasture, tillable acres and water make for prime habitat for wildlife.
Bauman’s expertise in Texasland comes from working as a Land Specialist for Whitetail Properties Real Estate – the industry leaders in hunting, ranch and farm land.
According to Baumann, world-class hunting for white-tailed deer, turkey, waterfowl and fishing attracts outdoor enthusiasts and investors from inside and outside Texas’s borders, and from the DFW metro area.
“The time is right to market land as a hunting and recreational property,” said Baumann. “As a national company operating in more than 38 states, we offer exposure to a nationwide network of outdoor enthusiasts and land investors – many of whom are already considering owning property in Texas.”
To contact Whitetail Properties Land Specialist Corey Baumann call (469) 714-7716 or visit his agent page at WhitetailProperties.com.
