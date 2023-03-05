Damaging winds blew through Red River County on Thursday knocking down power poles and sending trees crashing into homes and garages, according to officials.
Lamar County Co-op crews are replacing three poles that were damaged near Bogata.
The Co-op also reported that a step transformer near Lanes Chapel was damaged and crews are working on replacing it.
“We are truly thankful for your patience as our crews have worked their hardest to take care of our membership since these storms damaged our service territory last night,” a coop spokesman said.
As of Friday afternoon parts of the city of Clarksville’s south side remained without power, according to Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing.
She said the whole city was without power for hours Thursday night and into the morning.
“Mine came on around 5:15 this morning (Friday),” Rushing said. “There are so many trees down.”
Around the city square, the chamber building had windows blown out and the building across from it on SH 82 that houses Atkins United Finance had part of its roof blown off, the mayor noted.
Fire Chief Rocky Tolison said that he requested help from the Texas Forestry Service and members came into the city and cleared the streets of storm debris.
There were trampolines and debris all over town, Tolison said.
“Lots of wooden fences were blown down and trees fell on houses and garages,” he said, adding that only minor injuries were reported.
Texas Department of Transportation also came into town and cleared SH 82.
“TxDOT moved the roofing off the highway and brought in a sweeper,” Tolison said.
The Shreveport office of the National Weather Service had a search teams in deep southeast Red River County looking for possible tornado damage Friday.
