Residents near the intersection of FM 905 and CR 12200 in southeast Lamar County woke up Friday morning to find an uprooted, dead-looking tree not far from their homes along CR 12200.
But they don’t know where it came from, one resident said.
“The angle of where it rutted down on the soft soil makes it look like something just dropped it there,” said area resident Cynthia Rice-Tims. “If you look at the angle of where it looks like it is coming from, there is nothing there. It missed telephone wires and homes. There are no trees missing.”
She wondered if maybe a tornado had hit southeast Lamar County during the Thursday night storm.
“We had hail for a while and high winds,” she said.
At one point during the storm, she poked her head outside her home and told her husband it sounded like a locomotive zooming down the road. She said her husband dismissed her worry with, “it’s just the wind.”
She said she did get a tornado warning earlier in the evening.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said that the only tornado that actually touched down in the warning area that included parts of Lamar and other northeast Texas counties was in Hopkins County in the early morning hours.
A weather service spokesman said it was likely straight-line winds.
“Most people don’t realize how strong straight-line winds can be,” the spokesman said.
Residents were simply glad that the tree fell where is did and not on anyone’s home.
“Thank God it didn’t hit a house,” Rice-Tims said.
