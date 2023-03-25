 Skip to main content
Woman arrested for assault during school dance

A Paris woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a school resource officer and an assistant principal during a school dance at Crockett Intermediate School earlier this month. 

Johnnikquwia Loretta Irene Usher, 31, of Paris, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $18,000 for warrants charging her with assaulting a public servant and assaulting a peace officer, according to jail records.

