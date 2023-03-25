Woman arrested for assault during school dance

A Paris woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a school resource officer and an assistant principal during a school dance at Crockett Intermediate School earlier this month.
Johnnikquwia Loretta Irene Usher, 31, of Paris, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $18,000 for warrants charging her with assaulting a public servant and assaulting a peace officer, according to jail records.
During a school dance March 3, Assistant Principal Regina Plata informed Paris Independent School District Resource Officer Mike Ford about a situation with a student that required a parent to pick him up, according to an affidavit.
Usher arrived to pick up her son and became argumentative with Plata as to why her son was asked to leave, eventually lunging at the assistant principal before Ford intervened and forced Usher out of the gym, according to an affidavit.
Usher continued to swear and cause a disturbance as she walked down the hall, and, after several attempts to get Usher to leave, Ford attempted to arrest the angry mother, who then began slapping the officer, according to an affidavit.
During the arrest, Usher’s son jumped on Ford’s back to keep the officer from arresting his mother, according to an affidavit, which caused Ford to disengage and pursue the charges at a later date.
Plata told the officer that Usher assaulted her by pulling her hair during the altercation, according to an affidavit. Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Usher and confined her at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday inside Lamar County Jail, according to jail records.
Crockett Parent Association held a spring school dance on the night of the assault, according to the school’s Facebook page.
A spokesperson for Paris ISD did not respond by press time.
