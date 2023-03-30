Paris Police Dept. stock

Paris Police Department

 Facebook Photo

A Paris woman has been charged with three counts of child endangerment after giving birth last year to a newborn with multiple drugs in the baby’s system.

Deanna Damita Bernard, 33, of Paris, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $100,000 for warrants charging her with three counts of child endangerment, according to Lamar County Jail records. She was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Booth Street after Paris police initiated a traffic stop for an obscured license plate, according to a news release.

