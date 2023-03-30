A Paris woman has been charged with three counts of child endangerment after giving birth last year to a newborn with multiple drugs in the baby’s system.
Deanna Damita Bernard, 33, of Paris, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $100,000 for warrants charging her with three counts of child endangerment, according to Lamar County Jail records. She was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Booth Street after Paris police initiated a traffic stop for an obscured license plate, according to a news release.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services became involved after Bernard gave birth Sept. 8, 2022, due to the child’s placement on a ventilator due to rapid breathing and withdrawal symptoms, according to a news release.
Both the newborn and Bernard tested positive for amphetamine and cocaine at the hospital, according to Webb.
Barnard later admitted to snorting cocaine, smoking meth and eating edible marijuana one month prior, she said.
A two-year-old and a three-year-old were also considered endangered and removed from the home, going into the care of DFPS’s Child Protective Services.
Man arrested for officer-involved shooting
A Hugo man was arrested Sunday after a Feb. 15 shootout with police left him in critical condition.”
Jerry Dwayne Wallace, 54, of Hugo, was held Wednesday on no bond for shooting with intent to kill and a bond totaling $80,000 for a 2015 warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to Choctaw County Jail records.
Hugo Police Sgt. Bob White observed Wallace walking near South E Street and West Rosewood Street and attempted to arrest him on a warrant before an altercation occurred, according to an affidavit.
Wallace fled to his residence nearby before he was found jogging through an open lot of West Central Street, eventually opening fire on White and an unmarked police vehicle driven by Hugo Police Lt. Billy Jenkins, according to an affidavit.
The gunfight continued to West Bissell Street before ending in the intersection of South E Street and West Bissell Street, where Wallace was immediately incapacitated after being shot in the head.
He was initially transported to Choctaw Memorial Hospital in Hugo before being medically flown to Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, where he was expected to survive after successful surgery, according to an affidavit.
Details were sparse following the shooting as the OBSI investigated the shooting per the request of the Hugo Police Department.
OSBI did not release the names of the officers involved nor Wallace’s identity or condition following the shooting, and the state agency’s public information officer did not return multiple messages for comment.
OSBI agents collected a 9-millimeter handgun and seven fired cartridges that the OSBI Forensic Science Center determined were fired by Wallace’s weapon, according to an affidavit.
It was unclear by press time how many rounds Hugo police fired.
Amanda Pennington, also of Hugo, was also arrested Sunday for harboring a fugitive, Park wrote publically on social media.
Her bond is $15,000, according to jail records.
Pennington’s public social media photos showed Wallace in a helmet worn for head injuries, and she wrote that he had been in critical condition with a breathing tube.
Methodist Dallas Medical Center did not notify Oklahoma authorities of Wallace’s release, Park wrote on social media.
The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police and the OSBI assisted Hugo police in Wallace’s arrest, Park wrote.
Hugo Police Chief John Mitchell did not return messages for comment.
