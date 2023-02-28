A Paris woman received a 10-year prison sentence after she pled guilty earlier this month for stealing more than $30,000 from a local business.
Lisa Mann Leeks, 48, of Paris, was sentenced Feb. 7 after she pled guilty to property theft, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.
A surveillance video caught Leeks stealing approximately $34,000 in cash payments, according to an affidavit.
Paris police met with business owner Michael Kent Erwin, who reported the theft and provided surveillance footage from his business, police records showed.
The video showed Leeks mixing money with other files before entering the business’s kitchen area out of view of the camera, according to court records.
Erwin reported to police that Leeks documented a $900 cash payment, but did not account for any other money received, according to an affidavit.
Paris Police Department Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett did not confirm the place of business, but appraisal records show Paris Monuments listed under properties owned by Michael and Joni Erwin.
On the day of Erwin’s report, officers obtained a search warrant for Leeks’s residence in the 700 block of County Road 14650, where they discovered 465 grams of packaged THC candies and less than two grams of marijuana, court records showed.
At the residence, officers spoke with a man that identified as Leeks’s live-in boyfriend, who said the drugs were his, according to an affidavit.
Leeks was arrested and charged with property theft Aug. 26, 2022, in addition to charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, court records showed.
She was indicted for the theft by a Lamar County grand jury Sept. 8, 2022, according to court records.
Sixth District Court Judge Wesley Tidwell also sentenced Leeks to five years of probation and 250 hours of community service, according to the registry of actions.
Paris police responded to a fight in progress at 11:57 a.m. Friday in the 800 of Northeast 13th Street after a woman reported her daughters were involved in a physical altercation, according to a news release.
Officers found that a disturbance and an altercation occurred and that one woman said she would kick the other in the stomach, who is pregnant, according to a release.
The case is under investigation, according to a release.
