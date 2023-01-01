Today’s story is the last part of a three-part series featuring 12 of the biggest local stories of 2022, as chosen by the newspaper’s editorial staff, based on online readership statistics, hard copy sales and community feedback. Part I and II can be found in the Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 editions of The Paris News, respectively.
Hospital announces rebranding initiative
This year, according to a press release, the Paris Regional Medical Center has started an organizational rebranding initiative. The PRMC parent company, Lifepoint Health, has launched its new enterprise brand identity, “to reflect the company’s compassionate culture, focus on innovation and growth as a diversified healthcare organization,” officials stated in the release.
Under the effort, the hospital will have a new logo as well as a new name — Paris Regional Health.
The re-branding will be anchored by a, “vibrant, heart-shaped icon,” and, officials explained, the brand will visually unify Lifepoint Health and its facilities. Paris Regional has been selected as the flagship hospital for the project and will adopt the new icon at the beginning of this year.
“We are honored to have been chosen as the pilot hospital for this exciting project with our parent company, Lifepoint Health,” stated CEO Steve Hyde in the press release. “With this change comes a new chapter in our 111-year long story — one that illustrates strength, perseverance, progression, evolution and, above all, commitment to our community. As our services and capabilities have grown throughout the years, so has our reach. We are no longer just a medical center. With a combined primary and secondary service area of almost 250,000 people and six operational off-site clinics and service lines, we are a true regional health organization. We are Paris Regional Health.”
The name and icon changes do not signify any operational changes, hospital officials stressed in the release.
“The new name and icon stem from the same heart icon as the Lifepoint Health icon, which is rich in symbolism,” officials explained in the release. “The heart represents the hospital’s caring and inclusive culture and their mission of making communities healthier; it represents their 850-plus team members who are the heart of the hospital; the larger dot at the center of the heart represents the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered care; and the icon’s vibrant spectrum of colors conveys movement, representing the organization’s focus on innovating and shaping the future of healthcare delivery.”
The hospital has been a part of Lifepoint Health since 2018.
“Because of Lifepoint’s continued support of our hospital, we have been able to invest millions of dollars into our people and technology to improve care delivery for our patients,” Hyde stated in the release. “Some of our recent projects have included the emergency department renovation, our current cardiac catheterization lab upgrade, the full remodel of our labor and delivery unit and the addition of the da Vinci Xi surgical robot. The selection of our hospital as the flagship facility for this project is yet another way Lifepoint has demonstrated its commitment to Paris Regional and the communities we serve.”
Per the press statement, along with the branding changes comes a new brand promise — “Great care lives here” — and we are committed to fulfilling that promise to you. Great things are happening here. Great people serve here. Great care lives here — and it all starts with heart.”
The Paris Regional Medical Center is a 154-bed, general acute-care hospital that has been serving Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma for 111 years.
City awards wastewater contract
As anticipated, Paris City Council awarded a $62,852,642 phase one contract for a rebuild of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, added an additional $26,795,000 in revenue bonds and approved sewer rate increases to fund the costly project.
First estimated to cost $60 to $70 million when city leaders first gave approval for renovation of the 60-year-old plant in June 2019, the latest projections push the cost of the project more than $100 million when phase two is completed in 2026.
“We do know that this is an unfortunate increase, but it has to be done,” Mayor Paula Portugal said. “The can got kicked down the road for a number of years and this council made the choice to do what we had to do. Now we have to pay for what neelded to be done more than a decade ago.”
At the Monday night meeting, the council first awarded low bidder Thalle Construction a $65,118,950 contract and then followed by approving a reduction of $2,266,308 in change orders recommended by Garver Engineering to reduce the contract to $62,852,642.
“We already have a very lean design as it is, but staff and Garver Engineering did work with Thaile to bring that number down as best we can,” City Manager Grayson Path said. “This is a critical project, and so there was very little that we could pick off to bring the price down.”
At an earlier meeting, Path emphasized that both phases of the project must be completed.
“I must stress that phase one is incomplete with phase two,” Path said in mid-October as he explained the most aging parts of the plant were targeted for phase one work but the remaining aged elements scheduled for phase two must be completed as well.
To support phase one, the council on Monday approved a $26,795,000 Waterworks and Sewer System Revenue Bond, Series 2022 with a 5% interest rate and a 29-year payout schedule, according to finance director Gene Anderson. In April 2021, the council issued $46 million in revenue bonds for phase one. Another bond issue is expected in 2004 to fund phase two of the project.
Because of the additional bond sale, the council approved semi-annual increases going forward, the first a 10.5% increase in January 2023 followed by another 10.5% increase in April 2023. Another 7% increase is planned for October 2023 and 7.5% in April 2024.
“We think that the cash flow by October 2024 will generate enough money that we can take a break in rate increases and not have one in October 2024 or April 2025 and then we go back to 6.5% increase in October 2025 and 6.55% in April 2026,” Anderson said.
The 2019 vote to hire Garner Engineering marked the second time a professional service agreement had been before city leaders, according to newspaper records. With a split vote in January 2016, the council voted against a contract, opting to delay work on the sewer treatment plant until a $45 million water and sewer line project was completed.
In other action at the Monday meeting, the council awarded Pridemore Construction a $88,490 contract to rebuild a boat ramp on the southern edge of Lake Crook, a project with the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce funding 20% of the costs.
“City staff and the Chamber worked together with the Southern Drag Boat Association, which uses the lake each summer for boat races, along with local boaters to design a replacement ramp that would be conducive for the drag boats as well as for use by leisure boaters and those who use Lake Crook for fishing,” assistant city manager Robert Vine said in an agenda memorandum.
Loop 286 project receives funding, TxDOT approval
This year, funding for the reconstruction of Loop 286 in Paris gained Texas Department of Transportation official approval at a cost of roughly $90 million with the support of $900,000 each from the City of Paris and Lamar County through efforts of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority.
SuRRMA board chairman and local businessman Jay Hodge appeared before Paris City Council at a Monday night meeting with the news as well as to inform the city that longtime SuRRMA board member and city representative Curtis Fendley is stepping down from the position at the end of his term in January.
“Curtis Fendley has served as the City of Paris representative since our board’s inception and has served admirably for many years, but wishes to not extend his term,” Hodge said. “I am happy to work with the city and make a recommendation for the open position.”
The council agreed to accept applications for the position and to make a nomination at a January meeting
Speaking about the Loop 286 project, Hodge noted that both Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and Paris City Council each have pledged 1%, or $900,000, of the $90 million estimate.
“This project was chosen over others because of our community’s financial commitment,” Hodge said. “Thank you for your commitment to ensuring that our community’s infrastructure is ready for the future.”
As announced earlier this year, planned improvements on the northeast portion of the Loop call for high-speed, nonstop lanes for travelers passing through the area and low-speed, controlled frontage roads for local traffic and business access between Pine Mill Road and Stillhouse Road.
“This project will consist of building a new overpass at North Collegiate, rebuilding the overpass at FM 195, and adding one-way frontage roads on both sides of the Loop,” Hodge said. “This project is projected to improve safety and could reduce crashes by up to 65%.”
Tornado hits Lamar County in November; Another in December
Utility workers, law enforcement, fire department staff and other emergency responders continued their clean-up efforts and damage assessment after a massive tornado left a 21-miles-long trail of destruction on Nov. 4 through Lamar County and the Red River Valley region.
The twister traveled, National Weather Service officials said, 21 miles northeast through Hopewell, Caviness and Beaver Creek before walloping the small rural community of Powderly, about 10 miles north of Paris.
County officials issued a statement late that night, stating 50 homes were destroyed or damaged and 10 people had been hospitalized at the Paris Regional Medical Center.
Several local churches opened doors to those needing a place to sleep or eat.
According to a press release from county officials, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell issued an official declaration of disaster for the county Friday evening, Nov. 4.
Per the statement, “at least two dozen people were injured around the county,” and continuous rains which were still heavy at 8:05 p.m., Friday, had “caused significant damage to roadways and transportation routes beyond local resource’s ability to repair and re-open in an effective manner to maintain the safety of Lamar County citizens and travelers.”
The Nov. 4 tornado that swept through Lamar County was, according to officials with the National Weather Service, the first twister to occur in the county in the month of November in recorded weather history.
Bianca Garcia, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Fort Worth, said tornado data began being collected and recorded in 1950. Since that time, there has never been a documented and verified tornado in Lamar County in the month of November.
“There has been one tornado in the month of November in Fannin County, but no tornadoes in Lamar County,” Garcia said.
Garcia said the first tornado warning was issued at 3:53 p.m., Friday, for Lamar County.
“At 4:18 p.m., weather spotters had confirmed a tornado near Honey Grove,” Garcia explained. “At 4:27 p.m., a tornado was confirmed near Sumner. The storm probably hit Powderly shortly after that.”
After damaged was assessed, the tornado was officially rated an EF 4.
Just over a month after a violent EF4 tornado wiped out portions of Lamar County, a strong EF-2 twister touched down Dec. 13, destroying a business and multiple barns and significantly damaging several homes, injuring two people.
The tornado touched down near Petty and tracked to Hopewell, the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office wrote on Twitter.
Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said the damage path was approximately 9.2 miles.
“The National Weather Service did come out and look at (damage) today, and they ruled it an EF-2 with winds of 115 miles per hour,” Blount said.
“It started about (FM 38),” Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said. “There’s a trailer manufacturer there, and it damaged that trailer manufacturer area, and then I think it came over to about (FM 38), almost (County Road) 2820.”
Cass said two people were injured, with one refusing treatment.
Homes and mostly farm-related structures were significantly damaged or destroyed along FM 38 near Maxey.
