Year end review: Locals on TV, new construction in top stories of 2022

Today’s story is part one of a three-part series featuring 12 of the biggest local stories of 2022, as chosen by the newspaper’s editorial staff, based on online readership statistics, hard copy sales and community feedback. Part II featuring stories 8 to 5 will run Dec. 29.
Lamar County locals appear on national TV
At number 12, two Paris locals appeared on two national television shows this year.
Local foodie Clayton Flippen appeared on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime. The show, hosted by celebrity chef and restaurant entrepreneur Guy Fieri, is billed as a “high-stakes job interview” resulting in a franchise opportunity with Fieri’s “Chicken Guy!” chain.
Flippen said he called a friend who makes videos and in very short order they had filmed an audition tape and submitted it.
Fieri called Flippen and asked him to be on the show; he packed a bag and headed to Florida. Filming for the five episodes of the show took about a month, Flippen said, with “some downtime” along the way. When they were filming, the cast and crew put in long, intense hours, as demonstrated by the first hour of the show.
Paris native D.J. Pierce, also known as drag performer “Shangela,” earned a spot in the finals of “Dancing with The Stars,” which was streaming live on Disney+. The now 41-year old Paris High School graduate and his professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko made it to the finals, finishing at fourth place.
COVID cases surpass 15,000
At number 11, Lamar County reached a milestone as confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 15,000 throughout the county, as of December.
“It’s actually probably more than that,” said Lisa Simmons, the health department’s infectious disease nurse. “When the federal government started sending out the free home tests, we don’t get those reported to us,” she said. “A lot of people are testing at home now.”
With a U.S. Census-documented 50,098 residents in Lamar County, over 30% of the county has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Simmons said the state website shows 227 COVID deaths since the pandemic began, but her count was lower with 182.
Simmons attributed immunizations as the biggest factor in saving lives.
“Vaccines caused less deaths,” she said.
She explained there was an uptick in cases this week that could be due to people getting together for the holidays.
Ground breaks for new Clarksville hospital
Clarksville’s new hospital construction comes in at number 10.
Over 200 people gathered near the shell of the former Clarksville General Hospital Dec. 17 as ground was broken for a new 15-bed heart and vascular institute.
With construction crews already on the ground, work on the facility which will include an emergency room is expected to take 12 to 15 months.
“Eight years ago when the hospital closed, people thought we would never have another hospital, but they didn’t know Dr. Hashmi,” said Red River County judge L.D. Williamson. “He is like a dog with a bone; he just won’t give up. This is a great day for the county and everybody around it.”
“This is a day we have been waiting for, for years,” said hospital advisory board member Clay Meadows. “Everybody stayed on track and we finally got it funded.
“This will be a catalysis for economic growth for our community,” Meadows said.
State Senator Bryan Hughes, whose district includes Clarksville, was also excited about the new addition to the Red River economy.
“This is revolutionary,” he said of the coming of the rural hospital when so many have closed around the state. “I hope this will be an example for other rural hospitals in the country to follow.”
He thanked all the principals for their hard work in bringing the hospital to the groundbreaking ceremony.
Dr. Arjumand Hashmi was the driving force behind restoring a hospital to Red River County.
Hashmi, who noted he is not the owner of the coming health facilities, said when the first phase of the health-care complex is completed in late 2023 or early 2024, then work will begin on Phase II which is a 50-bed general hospital at 300 West Main St.
Construction, updates begin in area schools
North Lamar ISD broke ground in August on a $30 million state-of-the-art elementary school as the district prepares for the start of the 2022-23 school year, with much work either completed or well underway on projects approved in 2021 by voters in a $51.55 million bond election.
“We are very thankful to our voters for voting yes to all of our bond projects,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said. “This is an exciting time for our students, staff and community.”
The elementary school is being built northeast of the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Another groundbreaking ceremony was held for the renovations to Cheatham Elementary in Clarksville, which took place on the school’s campus in September. The new construction will add about 3,000 square feet to the existing building on Clarence Nix Jr. Drive. It will mostly be space for office personnel.
In addition to the buildout and renovation of the building, there will be a larger parking lot built on the grounds.
“This is the fruition of the almost $17 million bond passed last year,” said Pete Busby, East Texas director of the construction company Tegrity.
Cheatham Elementary houses grades pre-K through the fifth grade and has 240 students enrolled this year.
