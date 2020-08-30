Neva Merle Roach Beard was born in Deport, Texas, on Jan. 26, 1924, and passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2020, in Houston, Texas. A lifelong resident of Paris, Texas, she had resided in Houston since her husband’s death in 2006. Merle was a wonderful giving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Merle found her greatest joy and happiness in her life with her family.
Merle was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Ragsdale Roach, and her father, Earl Roach; her husband, Ralph Eugene Beard; sisters, Anna Margaret Dickson and Helen Woodard.
She is survived by her sons, Walter Beard (Christi) and Richard Beard (Maudie); and her grandchildren, Jennifer Leigh Beard, Laura Anne Beard, Walter Beard Jr., William Ellsworth Lee Beard, Richard Bradley Beard Jr. (Lindsey), Adelaide Fondren Beard, William Dorey Beard, David Burton Stocker Jr. (Jodie) and Benjamin Laird Stocker (Rachel); and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service arranged by Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home will be held at the pavilion at Evergreen Cemetery, Paris, Texas, at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept.4, 2020.
