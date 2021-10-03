Nettie Sue Cagle Farris of White Oak, Texas, was born on the family farm in Post Oak, Texas, on June 27, 1932, to Adron Leonard and Louise Elizabeth Pratt Cagle.
Sue was a graduate of Blossom High School, Texas Woman’s University and Texas A&M University. She had a stellar 46-year career with the Texas Agricultural Extension Service and was honored with many prestigious awards. Sue was dearly loved and admired by family, friends and co-workers as an encourager, mentor and dear friend.
She is survived by her husband, Norman, of White Oak, Texas; sister, Kathy Wood; niece, Lori Jones; great-nephews, Dakota and Jamie Jones; and great-great-niece, Royalty Jones, all of Lamar County; brother, Rayford Cagle of Burnet; nephew, Roger Cagle and wife, Michelle; and niece, Karen Lopez and husband, Julio.
Funeral services will be held in Longview, Texas, at First Baptist Church chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at noon with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. in the church atrium.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery in Woodlawn, Texas.
