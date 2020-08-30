David Gillean, 64, of Paris, went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home with loving family and friends by his side. Due to Covid-19, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
David was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Baytown, Texas, a son of Jack Elmer and Carole Ann Morris Gillean. He married Kathryn Barnett on Oct. 1, 1979, in Paris. David received his BA from Texas A&M-Commerce. David was pastor of Saving Grace Ministries, formally Tudor Street Gospel Mission.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Carole Gillean; and granddaughter, Laurn Gillean.
David is survived by his wife, Kathryn; children, Ricky Gillean and wife, Missy, Lori Nixon and husband, Glenn, and Caleb Gillean and wife, Audrey; grandchildren, Meghan Gillean, Geoff Nixon and Gillean Nixon; brothers, Steven Gillean and wife, Robbie, Mark Gillean and Gary Barmore and wife, Helana.
The family recognizes how loved and appreciated “The Rocking Rev” was for his musical abilities, on his “yellow monster” as well as mandolin, dobro, acoustic guitar, bass and piano.
Family request memorials may be made to Saving Grace Ministries.
Online condolences may be made to the Gillean family at fry-gibbs.com.
