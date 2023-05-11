This community is a better place because of the dedication and insightful contributions to the decision making progress shown these past six years by outgoing Mayor Paula Portugal and Paris City council member Linda Su Knox.
The Council recognized Portugal for her service at a Tuesday night meeting and will recognize Knox at a later time due to her absence at the meeting because of a scheduling conflict.
Both women have a long history of public service and a demonstrated love for the community they call home. I have been fortunate enough to witness their attributes as I have observed both of them in action for most of their six years in office. Both women have made thoughtful, knowledgeable and persuasive contributions to council discussions.
I met Portugal not long after she returned home in 2012 after a 32-year career in education. She soon became a familiar face around town, first serving on the Paris Airport Board and since 2017 on city council, a year as mayor pro-tem and the past two years as the city’s first woman mayor. Portugal’s commitment to public service has been unmatched as evidenced by the countless hours spent in the mayor’s office at City Hall and her constant availability.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Paris mayor,” Portugal said Tuesday night during a brief farewell message to her colleagues and city staff. “We have great momentum and growth in this city, and I have every confidence that this new council with our two new members will continue along that path. It is hard work, and it takes many dedicated hours of study and reading ordinances, contracts and more information that anyone ever needs to know about wastewater treatment plants.”
Linda Su Knox I’ve known a bit longer. As she tells it, the transmission fell out of her car at the corner of 17th SE and Neagle streets shortly after moving to Paris in 1979 after graduating from then East Texas State University in Commerce.
“I needed a job to get it repaired so I walked into the Chamber of Commerce and they had one after their secretary had just resigned,” Knox said when I asked her to refresh my memory about how long she had lived in Paris. (Her children attended Lollypop Kid Stop years ago when I was director.)
Two years later, the secretarial job turned into the Chamber’s first tourism director, a position Knox held for 25 years before she returned to college, earned a Master’s Degree in education and now teaches math and science at Windham ISD. During her time at the Chamber, she was instrumental in securing funding for the construction of Love Civic Center as well as the rehabilitation of the Santa Fe Frisco Union Depot. The Eiffel Tower also was constructed during her tenure with the Chamber, all items found in newspaper records about her contributions.
Even after her Chamber tenure, Knox remained active in local affairs, volunteering her time through the years on several city boards including the Main Street Advisory Board, the Paris Library Board and the Historic Preservation Commission before being first elected to represent District 5 in 2017.
“I ran for city council to improve our deteriorating neighborhoods, bring transparency to local government and work to bring about effective use of the Industrial Development Sales Tax,” Knox said in response to an inquiry. “During the past six years on the council, my goals have been accomplished with the assistance of the city of Paris employees who work diligently for our residents. What I got in return was the privilege of working with some excellent people who were also called to serve Paris in a leadership capacity.”
Paris, Texas, is a better place because of the service of these two women. To both of them, I say, “thank you for your service and for a job well done.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
