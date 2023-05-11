Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

This community is a better place because of the dedication and insightful contributions to the decision making progress shown these past six years by outgoing Mayor Paula Portugal and Paris City council member Linda Su Knox. 

The Council recognized Portugal for her service at a Tuesday night meeting and will recognize Knox at a later time due to her absence at the meeting because of a scheduling conflict. 

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

