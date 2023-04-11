It has come to my attention that 2023 is the 100th anniversary of Warners Bros. Studios, one of the great names in Hollywood history.
I found this out the other day when I noticed that Turner Classic Movies has been playing a whole bunch of Warner’s best known and most influential films to note the date, April 4, was the anniversary of the formal founding of the studio by the Warner brothers, Sam, Albert, Harry and Jack
The brothers were Jewish immigrants from Poland, although Jack, the ninth child, was born in Canada.
They were busy industrious people, working at many kinds of jobs as young men, before they settled into the burgeoning film distribution business in the late 1800s, buying and/or renovating a swarm of theaters back east in order to show the films they were handling for other filmmakers.
Eventually, they started producing, directing and writing their own films, sometimes even acting in them.
Many of these early WB films are lost or only fragments of them remain. Their first film smash hits were a series of films starring Rin Tin Tin, a trained German Shepherd.
By the early 1930s, they were making 100 films a year and owned more than 400 theaters that played their films. garnering some critical acclaim and making money hand over fist. They had already moved west to Los Angeles, California.
They pretty much owned Hollywood for decades.
Over the years, the brothers aged and some passed on and eventually they sold the company to a conglomerate, but not before making some of the true classics of cinema and employing many of the great actors of Hollywood lore, like Edward G. Robinson, James Gagney, Bette Davis, Paul Muni, Humphrey Bogart and Errol Flynn.
In the ’40s, they branched out into animation with “Looney Tunes,” home of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and Elmer Fudd.
The list of the classic films they created back then is impressive: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Maltese Falcon,” “Casablanca,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Rebel Without a Cause.” Later films included: “My Fair Lady,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “The Exorcist,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Blade Runner” and “The Color Purple,” many of which won scads of awards and changed the way films were made and received by moviegoers.
They had also gotten into producing content for television, like “ER” and “Friends,” but by the mid ’70s, the studio was cutting back on the number of movies they produced themselves but had begun partnering financially with other studios and production companies to get films and TV shows made.
Jack Warner, the last of the brothers who defined the golden age of Hollywood films, known to many as the last of the movie moguls, died in 1978, in Los Angeles.
Warner Bros., and its later incarnations, have made some of my personal favorite films, like “Jeremiah Johnson,” “1776,” “L.A. Confidential,” and the latest iteration of “Dune,” which came out during the pandemic.
I braved Covid-19 to see that film on the big screen, wearing a mask the entire time and forgoing my usual snack of a big juicy pickle so I wouldn’t have to take the mask off.
I wouldn’t have missed it and it delivered all of my expectations, as all of the films made by Warner Bros., over the years have.
Besides, it had the gorgeous Jason Mamoa and the equally gorgeous Oscar Isaac in it, and you know I wasn’t going to miss that.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
