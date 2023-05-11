Do you like to cook? I know lots of people who love it.
My cousin is the best cook and bakes all kinds of meals, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry breads. She whips up fudge and tries new recipes. She must be the most welcomed woman in Amarillo since she gives about ninety percent of it away.
I know men who take grilling to a superb art form of smoky deliciousness and women whose cakes could make the angels weep for joy.
I confess I don’t care for cooking. I have specialities I can whip up and they’re good. But if there is a whole lot of chopping, stirring, using half a dozen bowls or pans, I’m out. And I use my oven pretty often.
Right now we have our propane stove shut down because we have a slow leak somewhere in the line. Somehow, it’s too wet or too cold/hot to look for the leak. So I’m managing with a two burner hot plate, a microwave and toaster oven. Oh, and a waffle iron.
Let me tell you folks, that waffle iron has been the big surprise! Do you know how many things you can cook besides waffles?
I discovered that it makes the tastiest cornbread ever! Just put your batter on the griddle squares and in three minutes you have the freshest, crispiest cornbread to slather butter on you’ve ever eaten.
That’s the big bonus, things cook really quick on that waffle iron.
Cinnamon rolls? Oh yeah. Grilled cheese sandwiches? Absolutely the best, brought to a whole new level.
I made an omelette in the thing the other day and it was light and fluffy and very good. No broiler or anything required, either.
Biscuits are ready in three minutes whether using from scratch or from a mix. Those little squares are perfect for holding the butter and jelly. Or even better, those indentations keep every bit of cream gravy where it belongs. They aren’t tall biscuits but they’re good.
Oh, I use the little hot plate, I made some good jambalaya on it. I can boil eggs just fine. I can do a lot with it.
But that waffle maker? You can cook frozen hash browns into crispy patties. You can make grilled ham, cheese and onion sandwiches or corny dogs. Yep, just split the weiner in half, pour your corn dog or cornbread batter around it and viola! Four different shaped but infinitely tastier concoctions. We are both coming up with reasons to cook with the waffle maker. I suspect I could grill carrots and broccoli but so far have stuck with a more conventional method for them. I may have to try for parmesan crisps though.
Yes, the hot plate is great if I can’t have my handy dandy stove. The microwave is so helpful. But so far, the waffle maker takes the cake, and the bread, and eggs, and just about everything else as the most useful way to cook without a full size stove.
Yep, I’m not waffling over that old waffle iron that used to only come out only during the occasional Sunday morning breakfast. I’m a big fan. It’s quick, it’s easy and it’s producing good food.
Apple crisp attempt tomorrow. We will see how that turns out.
If you have one, drag it out, dust it off and put it to good use. It’s a surprise.
