Do you like to cook? I know lots of people who love it.

My cousin is the best cook and bakes all kinds of meals, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry breads. She whips up fudge and tries new recipes. She must be the most welcomed woman in Amarillo since she gives about ninety percent of it away.

